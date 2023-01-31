Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Memorial gathering for Kernan Cross
A gathering to celebrate the life of Kernan Cross, and to honor his memory, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lincoln Theater in downtown Damariscotta. All those who knew Kernan, who died on January 13, are invited to attend.
Maritime Explorer: Kathleen Jones
The 61st annual Windjammer Days will take place Sunday, June 25 through Saturday, July 1, 2023. This year the Friends of Windjammer Days is celebrating our rich population of Maritime Explorers. Those featured have traveled extensively on different bodies of waters either for work, pleasure or both. Kathleen Jones is...
Southport approves town hall as warming center
With the National Weather Service predicting a severe wind chill warming for midcoast Maine, Southport selectmen approved making the town hall a warming center for Feb. 3 and 4. On Feb. 1 selectmen voted to make the town hall available on Friday morning into Saturday evening to residents. “It’s for anyone who needs a warmer climb. Anyone who wants to go over and hangout for a few hours is welcome,” Selectman Smith Climo said.
Sherman-McGrail talk online
For those who missed Sarah Sherman-McGrail’s recent talk on Southport residents (and Boothbay Harbor folks) during World War II – amply illustrated with a PowerPoint with over 100 photos from that time -- Jonne Trees of BRTV did a wonderful job of filming it for both the TV and also for online, using a neat technique, according to Jim Singer. The video of Sarah’s talk is online at: https://vimeo.com/793718490.
Tuesday
I was really happy to hear from Wiscasset’s Lynn Maloney near press time Tuesday morning. New developments on Wiscasset’s coaching front and on Monday’s closure of Wiscasset Community Center (now reopened) due to a scarlet fever exposure had already made our newspapers’ usual busy Tuesday morning busier, which happens sometimes. Then Maloney told us that, due to that WCC closure, St. Philip’s Church on Hodge Street opened its doors to Wiscasset Female Charitable Society, which was scheduled to have its annual potluck dinner Monday night, Jan. 30 at WCC.
Ring-necks in Winter in Maine
There have been lots of warnings in the news about the lack of ice on lakes and rivers in Maine this winter. Many traditionally frozen lakes and rivers have either frozen only for a short time or have had portions that have not frozen at all. The Kennebec River, which is usually frozen solidly enough to have smelt shacks on it in Randolph, just above the bridge in Gardiner, was almost completely open as of the late January this year.
Finding Houdini
On Friday, Jan. 27, my father (Steve Edwards) and I found ourselves approaching Boothbay Center on our drive home around 4:30 p.m. As we crested the hill toward the roundabout, I spotted a small brown speck moving around the circuitous route. As we get closer, I realized that it was a medium-sized dog moving towards us. I directed my dad to stop the car, I threw open my door and the dog hopped into my lap.
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes recent conservation easement donations
Midcoast Conservancy has been the grateful recipient of several conservation easements in the past few months. Whether direct easement donations or pre-sale easement procurement, these conserved lands all contribute to Midcoast Conservancy’s efforts to bolster climate change resilience and habitat protection throughout the Midcoast area. When Leslie McNeill and...
Feb. 3 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
The cruel month of February
The second month of the year is not always kind. Local readers might remember the February storm of 1978, which was preceded by a big January storm. The coastline took a pounding with high winds, higher than normal tides and snow. And even more destruction than the January storm, according to our records (the Register published a special edition of the two storms featuring stunning photos of the damage).
Cheering competition postponed
Boothbay Region High School Athletic Director Allan Crocker has passed along this message from Mike Burnham of Maine Principals’ Association: “Due to the winter advisory forecast for Friday and Saturday in Northern Maine, the Northern Regional Cheering Competition scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mount Desert Island High School has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 6 at Ellsworth High School. A revised schedule will be released on Friday.”
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Jan. 1-15. Jan. 2, Gerald S. Anderson, 60, of Bremen was summonsed for Failing to Notify of Motor Vehicle Accident, by Sgt. Perry Hatch. Jan. 3, Joshua V. Miller, 29, of Alna was summonsed for Violating Conditions of Release, by Officer Jonathan Barnes.
Boothbay runs past Jefferson
The Boothbay Region Elementary School girls basketball team moved on to the semifinal round of the Busline League/Small School tournament with 37-8 win over Jefferson at BRES on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Wildcats will now host Bristol on Monday, Feb. 6 at 3:45 p.m.
Y Dolphins compete against Stingrays
The Boothbay Region YMCA Dolphins competed against the Kennebec Valley YMCA Stingrays with 23 swimmers on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Augusta. As a team they dropped 204.25 seconds, swam 5 relays, and had 29 best times. The top two swimmers in time dropped were Byran Hills with 28.82 seconds and...
Seahawk games postponed on Saturday
Boothbay Region High School Athletic Director announced today that Saturday’s girls game at home against Telstar, and the boys game at Telstar have been postponed due to the extreme cold weather due to arrive Friday through Saturday. Make-up dates will be announced.
Boothbay handles Mt. Valley
The Boothbay Region Seahawks jumped out to a first quarter lead they never relinquished and went on to defeat the visiting Mountain Valley Falcons, 61-46, on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The win improved the Seahawks’ record to 9-5 and they currently are seeded in sixth place in Class C South, according to the Heal point standings. They are just ahead of seventh-seeded Carrabec (8-6), their next opponent on Thursday, Feb. 2 in North Anson.
Carrabec defeats Boothbay
The Carrabec Cobras defeated the Boothbay Region Seahawks, 57-28, in girls Class C South basketball action Wednesday night, Feb. 1 at Boothbay Region High School. Carrabec improved to 7-7 on the season while Boothbay dropped to 2-13.
