Hawaii State

Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands

A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, with wave heights up to 50 feet at some beaches. Slide 1 of 2: Waves at Waimea Bay clocking in around 20 to 25 feet at 6:45 a.m. on Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 11, 2023. 1/2...
Visiting the Big Island of Hawaii? Here are Some Black Sand Beaches to Explore!

The Big Island of Hawaii has several black sand beaches that are popular tourist destinations. Some notable ones include Punalu’u Beach, which is known for its large population of green sea turtles, and Polulu Beach, which features a black sand beach as well as stunning views of the cliffs nearby. Read on for the best black sand beaches on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Hawaii travel guide

Hawaii is a paradise that is famous for its spectacular surf, lively holidays and breathtaking natural beauty. Out of the 8 major islands, those that's the most sought-after islands are Hawaii (known by the name of The Big Island), Maui and Oahu. If you're looking to surf or bathe in the waters of Waikiki Beach, Oahu is your ideal destination. There you'll also be able to go to Pearl Harbor. With its volcanoes, walking trails, beautiful beaches, a unique cuisine and a wealth of information about Hawaiian culture, It's no wonder that Hawaii is the top destination for many. If you're thinking of visiting, check out this Hawaii travel guide to discover how you can maximize your stay in this stunning area of the globe. We've gathered the top tips from our experts on travel and have a variety of suggestions on places to visit, what's the most ideal timing to visit Hawaii and the best places you can stay where to stay, how to travel and more.
Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts

Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
Earthquake: Lessons from the massive coast quake Jan. 26, 1700

It’s a January night on the north Oregon Coast. The sun has been down for several hours and it’s dark. A quarter moon hangs in the winter sky, with the rhythmic sound of waves breaking on the beach. A slight tremor shakes the ground; barely noticeable. Then an unusual sound that gets louder as it approaches. Suddenly, the ground begins to violently roll and shake. This lasts for almost 5...
Kirk Talks Travel: Tahiti Tourism CEO Jean-Marc Mocellin on Capping Tourists

Tahiti’s biggest tourism event ParauParau Tahiti (PPT 2023) is underway and TravelPulse’s John Kirk is there. The annual event gives local tourism professionals the opportunity to meet international product managers from the major markets. Carbon footprints and offset are important to Tahiti, so much so that for PPT...
The Best Things to Do in Dominica, the Caribbean’s ‘Nature Island’

Arriving by air through a steep valley blanketed in trees and cascading waterfalls, landing on Dominica provides a Jurassic Park-like thrill, and first-hand glimpse of why the eastern Caribbean country is called Nature Island. Wildlife-rich rainforests, bubbling natural hot springs, varied hiking trails, and an ocean teeming with fluorescent-colored sea life make it one of the most coveted diving regions in the world. Tourists don’t crowd its city center or quiet mountainside villages like other neighboring countries, giving visitors plenty of opportunity to explore at their own pace. The island also has a wide range of places for travelers to lay their heads–including a mountainside luxury retreat committed to sustainability, and a honeymoon hideaway shrouded by moss-colored mountains and a black sand beach below.
Win A Trip For 2 To Saint Lucia!

Saint Lucia hosted its 30th annual Nobel Laureate Festival recently. In honor of the occasion, they’re giving away a trip for two to visit the island!. The prize includes an all inclusive five night resort stay, flights and more!. We visited Saint Lucia a around four years back and...
24 New Hotels and Resorts Opening in the Caribbean and Mexico In 2023

Every new year brings a certain number of newly opened hotels and resorts, and this is especially true in popular tourist destinations throughout the Caribbean and Mexico. While some properties reopen to guests after a full renovation, others are thoughtfully built from the ground up. In either scenario, new hotel openings give travelers the chance to try out a travel experience hardly anyone else has.
Why Don’t Airlines Fly over Tibet?

If a location is a no-fly zone (a.k.a. no-flight zone [NFZ] or air exclusion zone [AEZ]), then of course no one will fly over it (unless, for some reason, air traffic control tells them to. ATC usually makes the final call). Places undergoing local conflict (i.e. Russia and Ukraine right...
Things to Do in Ixtapa and Zihuatanejo

For family travelers looking for a unique getaway, Mexico’s Pacific coast is home to the fishing village of Zihuatanejo and its neighboring city, Ixtapa. These two cities are just 20 minutes apart and offer a variety of exciting activities for all ages. With its beautiful landscapes of both mountains and the ocean, you can often find beautiful views from the hillside restaurants. From incredible seafood and wonderful beaches, these cities have something special for everyone in your family. So, why should you visit? Let’s take a look at all that this region has to offer.
