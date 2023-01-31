Read full article on original website
Optimizing Treatment for Patients with CLL
Dr Mahmoudjafari explores the role of BTK inhibitors in the treatment of CLL. Zahra Mahmoudjafari, PharmD, BCOP, DPLA: Patients are typically stratified into 3 groups based on their functional status and the presence or absence of comorbidities. Patients 65 years or older, younger patients with significant comorbidities—for instance, creatinine clearance less than 70 mL/min—and patients less than 65 years of age without significant comorbidities. The typical indications to begin treatment include disease-related symptoms, progressive bone marrow failure, autoimmune anemia plus or minus thrombocytopenia that’s poorly responsive to other therapy, progressive splenomegaly, large or progressive lymphadenopathy, symptomatic or functional extranodal involvement, or progressive lymphocytosis with a greater than 50% increase over 2 months. At the end of the day, it’s critical to assess a patient’s symptoms and individualize treatment, taking the entire patient into account.
Fecal Transplant Offers Multiple Benefits for Patients With C Diff, COVID-19 Co-Infection
Study shows a statistically significant improvement in inflammatory syndrome after a fecal microbiota transplant in patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile. Among other complications, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the management of patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile (CD). New research shows that intestinal microbiota plays a crucial...
Connecting Peripheral Artery Disease, Social Determinants of Health Could Lead to Earlier Diagnoses
Peripheral artery disease is more common in Black patients than any other racial or ethnic group, but its potential association with negative social determinants of health is not known. Exploring and understanding the relationship between peripheral artery disease (PAD) and negative social determinants of health (SDOH) in older Black adults...
FDA Approves Daprodustat for Anemia From Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Dialysis Patients
Daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) is the first oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor to gain approval in the United States. The FDA has approved daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) for the once daily treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults administered dialysis for at least 4 months. The oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) is the first drug to gain approval for the treatment of anemia in more than 30 years and the only HIF-PHI approved in the United States.
The Role of Inhibitors in Treatment Strategies for Hemophilia A
Lisa Schrade, PharmD, shares insight on the impact of inhibitors in the hemophilia A treatment landscape. Lisa Schrade, PharmD: Inhibitors impacting treatment can be very scary and even more exceptionally demanding on the families. If you have a patient that’s already infusing every day, or every other day, now you’re talking about a regimen that requires them to infuse every 2 hours. A family member has to try to access a vein for these little guys. Or you have to get them a surgical procedure to have a port placed because the infusions are so frequent. It affects the patients, the families. It’s so demanding, and it puts so much pressure on everybody to really step up to the plate. And you’re already mentally, emotionally exhausted, and to add that it’s a lot.
Versatile Treatment Options Are Available to Help With Acute Migraine Management
Patients with acute migraines should assess their condition before starting a treatment regimen. Investigators discuss the diagnosis and acute management of migraine in a recent article published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ). According to investigators, migraine treatment should offer fast headache pain and related symptom relief, prevent recurrent symptoms, and restore patient function.
Public Health Matters - Importance of Advocacy in Pharmacy
Kathy Pham, PharmD, BCPPS, senior director of Policy and Professional Affairs at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP), discusses her experience at ACCP and why advocacy is important to health care and the profession of pharmacy. This week's episode features Kathy Pham, PharmD, BCPPS, senior director of Policy and...
Clinical Overview: Apretude for HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis
Apretude is an antiretroviral drug that inhibits HIV replication by binding to the active site of integrase and blocking the strand transfer step of retroviral DNA integration. On December 21, 2021, the FDA approved cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension (Apretude) for adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg for pre-exposure...
Phase 3 Trial of Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel Meets Primary Endpoint in Relapsed, Refractory Multiple Myeloma
The trial is the first randomized phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ciltacabtagene autoleucel patients with relapsed and lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma. The phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 trial evaluating ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Carvykti, Johnson & Johnson) in patients with relapsed and lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma met its primary endpoint of a...
Despite Fewer Known Risk Factors, Researchers Confirm Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Disease for Individuals with Celiac Disease
Researchers found a 27% heightened risk of cardiovascular disease for individuals with celiac disease compared with those who didn’t have the condition. Individuals with celiac disease may have fewer known risk factors for cardiovascular disease, but investigators have found that they still have a heightened risk of developing the condition, according to a study published in BMJ Medicine.
New Guideline Includes Family in the Treatment Approach for Childhood Obesity
Intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment is the most effective behavioral treatment for childhood obesity. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published a guide, titled “Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Obesity,” which provides evidence that obesity treatment requires addressing multiple factors for children aged 2 years and older. Evidence-based recommendations include motivational interviewing, intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment, pharmacotherapy, metabolic surgery, and bariatric surgery.
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Moderna for Investigational RSV Vaccine
The mRNA-1345 vaccine candidate was previously granted Fast Track designation by the FDA in August 2021. Officials with the FDA have granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Moderna’s investigational respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, mRNA-1345, in adults aged 60 years or older. mRNA-1345 consists of a single mRNA sequence...
Rapid Antigen Tests Associated With Effective Sensitivity During Omicron Outbreak
Rapid antigen tests, which can identify infected individuals before they present symptoms, are considered a promising means of reducing the spread of COVID-19. Compared to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, the sensitivity of rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 was not significantly associated with the amount of time between testing and when the patient began showing symptoms, according to investigators who published a study in BMJ Open. The results showed that rapid antigen tests averaged a 0.63 sensitivity score compared to the sensitivity of the PCR test, and rapid antigen testing had a specificity of 0.998.
