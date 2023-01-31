Lisa Schrade, PharmD, shares insight on the impact of inhibitors in the hemophilia A treatment landscape. Lisa Schrade, PharmD: Inhibitors impacting treatment can be very scary and even more exceptionally demanding on the families. If you have a patient that’s already infusing every day, or every other day, now you’re talking about a regimen that requires them to infuse every 2 hours. A family member has to try to access a vein for these little guys. Or you have to get them a surgical procedure to have a port placed because the infusions are so frequent. It affects the patients, the families. It’s so demanding, and it puts so much pressure on everybody to really step up to the plate. And you’re already mentally, emotionally exhausted, and to add that it’s a lot.

