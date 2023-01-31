Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): An Arctic front is producing the coldest temperatures since the Christmas weekend outbreak. Although we won’t rival the low temperature of -6 degrees and high of 10 degrees seen on Christmas Eve, wind chills will hover between 5 above (most of southern West Virginia) and -15 degrees (above 3,000 feet along Route 219) this evening before settling to near 0 degrees as winds turn calm by daybreak on Saturday.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO