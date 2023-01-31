Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia House lawmakers passed a bill providing a framework for public school teachers to discipline disruptive students. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended.
woay.com
WV Nursery and Landscape Industry is growing and expected to continue through 2026
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – State and federal economic statistics show West Virginia’s nursery and landscape industry and related employment have grown and will continue to expand through 2026. Julie Robinson, Executive Director of the West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association (WVNLA), states, “WVNLA leaders and member companies have...
woay.com
West Virginia looking for help feeding kids during summer
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is looking to partner with local government agencies, nonprofits, and other organizations to help run a program to feed children over the summer. The Department of Education sponsors the program, which will provide free meals to children in lower-income areas at sites such...
woay.com
Dangerous Cold Arrives; Record Wind Chill Set on Mt. Washington
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): An Arctic front is producing the coldest temperatures since the Christmas weekend outbreak. Although we won’t rival the low temperature of -6 degrees and high of 10 degrees seen on Christmas Eve, wind chills will hover between 5 above (most of southern West Virginia) and -15 degrees (above 3,000 feet along Route 219) this evening before settling to near 0 degrees as winds turn calm by daybreak on Saturday.
Comments / 0