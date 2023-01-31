ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia House lawmakers passed a bill providing a framework for public school teachers to discipline disruptive students. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended.
West Virginia looking for help feeding kids during summer

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is looking to partner with local government agencies, nonprofits, and other organizations to help run a program to feed children over the summer. The Department of Education sponsors the program, which will provide free meals to children in lower-income areas at sites such...
Dangerous Cold Arrives; Record Wind Chill Set on Mt. Washington

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): An Arctic front is producing the coldest temperatures since the Christmas weekend outbreak. Although we won’t rival the low temperature of -6 degrees and high of 10 degrees seen on Christmas Eve, wind chills will hover between 5 above (most of southern West Virginia) and -15 degrees (above 3,000 feet along Route 219) this evening before settling to near 0 degrees as winds turn calm by daybreak on Saturday.
