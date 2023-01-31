Read full article on original website
Related
$1M bond set for man facing murder and other charges for Billings crime spree
A man accused of a Jan. 8 crime spree in Billings that left one man dead, another man seriously injured and numerous vehicles damaged or destroyed was arraigned Friday.
KULR8
Suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit in Rosebud County
FORSYTH, Mont. - A Rosebud County Sheriff’s Deputy was called out to a domestic report Friday afternoon, and when they arrived, the suspect took off. The sheriff’s office reports the pursuit saw speeds over 100 miles per hour with over 10 patrol vehicles involved on I-94 between Forsyth and Billings.
$1.5M bond set for man charged with shooting two women south of Billings
Details of the harrowing crime were released Thursday in court records charging a 32-year-old man with not only shooting two people but then attempting to rape one of the victims.
Montana man charged with attempted murder of 2 teenagers
A Montana man was charged with attempted murder and attempted rape Thursday following a violent assault on two teenagers in a rural area bordering the Crow Indian Reservation.
KULR8
Yellowstone Co. Sheriff believes video of object over Billings is "legitimate", unable to tell what it is
Sheriff Mike Linder says the sheriff's office has made contact with the woman who shared the video of the object over Billings late Friday afternoon. Linder says while they believe the video is legitimate, it is difficult to tell what exactly is seen in the video. He goes on to...
NBCMontana
Billings attempted homicide under investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. — An attempted homicide in Billing is under investigation after two females suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a Billings hospital. A male suspect, Carl Chester Alden, 32, was taken into custody. The shooting is under investigation. The following was sent out by Yellowstone County Sheriff...
Billings woman shoots two men during attack outside residence
Billings police said Monday the 25-year-old woman shot the two men, ages 29 and 37, in an apparent case of self-defense.
KULR8
What was that odd phenomenon in the sky? Here's what one local witness, authorities say
BILLINGS Mont. - We are tracking another object that has been reportedly spotted in the sky in the Billings area. A video shared by Dolly Moore on Twitter shows something that appears to be falling from the sky, then what sounds like an explosion and another flash. Moore says she...
Two People Shot 15 Miles South of Billings Around 4:35 PM
Earlier today, around 4:35 PM, the Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting at the 9900 Block of Cormier Road. Cormier Road is a rural location, around 15 miles south of Billings nearby the Crow Indian Reservation. The map above will provide clarity on the location.
Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth
The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
NBCMontana
Social media video from Billings raises questions
MISSOULA, Mont. — A viral video on Twitter is causing a stir online. The clip shows a smoky trail over Billings. The person who posted it to Twitter claims they saw a jet go by and then an explosion in the sky. The city of Billings tweeted out they...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
Montana mother hand-knitting hats for newborns after losing daughter
The Veazey family suffered the loss of their daughter on New Year's Day. Morgan Veazey, is now wanting to give back to the hospital that helped them through the difficult time.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Adult Resource Alliance, volunteer positions
Mike Larsen tells of big news – having recently receiving a federal demonstration grant for a new program designed to use volunteers to help seniors stay independent in their own home. A recent survey identified the number one concern of seniors is how to stay independent and in their own home. Mike Larsen and the Adult Resource Alliance are asking people to volunteer, even as little as two hours per week. Many of the volunteer positions are very flexible – allowing volunteers to work on their own schedule while satisfying the goal of the organization.
Group studying possibility of building high school west of Billings
Parents in west Billings and south of Billings are looking into the possibility of building a new high school.
[VIDEO] Did You See the Strange Object Floating Above Billings Wednesday?
Skygazers around the Billings area are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County Wednesday afternoon. Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at. Below is a video I shot from my deck around 4 pm on 2/1/23.
KULR8
National Weather Service: "It can easily be mistaken as a weather balloon"
BILLINGS, Mt: Right before the information was released about the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the northern U.S. Wednesday afternoon, there was rampant speculation about what the item could have been. Several people in Montana, where the high-altitude balloon was first seen, reported that the object looked like a...
Billings photographer takes viral photo of Chinese spy balloon
“I had posted a couple of photos just to social media, just joking, like I thought I saw a UFO,” Doak said.
Comments / 0