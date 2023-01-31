ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit in Rosebud County

FORSYTH, Mont. - A Rosebud County Sheriff’s Deputy was called out to a domestic report Friday afternoon, and when they arrived, the suspect took off. The sheriff’s office reports the pursuit saw speeds over 100 miles per hour with over 10 patrol vehicles involved on I-94 between Forsyth and Billings.
ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Billings attempted homicide under investigation

BILLINGS, Mont. — An attempted homicide in Billing is under investigation after two females suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a Billings hospital. A male suspect, Carl Chester Alden, 32, was taken into custody. The shooting is under investigation. The following was sent out by Yellowstone County Sheriff...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Social media video from Billings raises questions

MISSOULA, Mont. — A viral video on Twitter is causing a stir online. The clip shows a smoky trail over Billings. The person who posted it to Twitter claims they saw a jet go by and then an explosion in the sky. The city of Billings tweeted out they...
BILLINGS, MT
KGAB AM 650

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Adult Resource Alliance, volunteer positions

Mike Larsen tells of big news – having recently receiving a federal demonstration grant for a new program designed to use volunteers to help seniors stay independent in their own home. A recent survey identified the number one concern of seniors is how to stay independent and in their own home. Mike Larsen and the Adult Resource Alliance are asking people to volunteer, even as little as two hours per week. Many of the volunteer positions are very flexible – allowing volunteers to work on their own schedule while satisfying the goal of the organization.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

[VIDEO] Did You See the Strange Object Floating Above Billings Wednesday?

Skygazers around the Billings area are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County Wednesday afternoon. Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at. Below is a video I shot from my deck around 4 pm on 2/1/23.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

National Weather Service: "It can easily be mistaken as a weather balloon"

BILLINGS, Mt: Right before the information was released about the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the northern U.S. Wednesday afternoon, there was rampant speculation about what the item could have been. Several people in Montana, where the high-altitude balloon was first seen, reported that the object looked like a...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy