Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
Amazon to open in North Pekin next week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the nation’s largest online retailers - Amazon - will open a fulfillment center in North Pekin on Feb. 9, creating more than 200 jobs, according to local economic development leaders. The fulfillment center serves as a distributor for packages coming in and...
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart
Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
Man sentenced after sucker punching woman at Geneva bar, skipping trial
GENEVA, Ill. - A Morris man was sentenced to prison after punching a woman in a Geneva bar and skipping trial. The Kane County State's Attorney says David Hietschold has been sentenced to three and had years in prison for an aggravated battery that happened in 2021. Hietschold was at...
Family carjacked at gunpoint Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a family driving home was approached by three men who demanded they exit their vehicle. One of those men was armed with a handgun, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth. The suspects drove away heading westbound in the stolen vehicle. No...
Coroner: Man found dead behind Ruler Foods identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The Champaign County coroner has identified the man discovered dead on Wednesday morning behind Ruler Foods on W. Springfield Avenue in Champaign as 59-year-old Michael Arvola. Arvola, who was part of the unsheltered population, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:50 a.m. A...
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, before determination on justification is made
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
House Bill 4412 to ‘tie the hands’ of counties in siting wind, solar facilities
PAXTON — The Ford County Board’s vice chairman, Cindy Ihrke of rural Roberts, said that House Bill 4412, signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, is “definitely going to tie the hands” of county boards when it comes to the siting of commercial wind- or solar-energy projects.
No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In
A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
