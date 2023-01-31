ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

The history and return of Snowbird

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Everyone’s favorite penguin is making its way back home to WSMV4. After a few years away, Snowbird is returning to the station to announce school closings for students and parents in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Snowbird originated as a cardboard cutout on the weather...
NASHVILLE, TN
tnledger.com

Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys

Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Drive By Ascension St. Thomas Tonight and SEE red

(MURFREESBORO) Drive by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital at night and see RED. The local hospital is lit in red to honor HEART MONTH. The hospital also recognizes those who care for the heart health of our communities, specifically Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, emergency medical services workers, emergency departments associates, and other healthcare heroes providing 24/7 care to those who are critically ill.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

Eriq George signs to play for father, Eddie, at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery Bell Academy defensive lineman Eriq George has signed to play for Tennessee State under his father, Eddie George. “To have my son come play for me is going to be thrilling,” said Eddie. This was a moment Titans legend and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has been waiting on […]
NASHVILLE, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
WSMV

Family speaks out after LSU med student shot in random Green Hills attack

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A family is speaking out for the first time after a 26-year-old woman was violently attacked in Green Hills Monday night. The woman, a Harpeth Hall graduate, and Louisiana State University medical student, was attacked randomly by two unidentified suspects at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Blue Angels to headline Great Tennessee Air Show

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Great Tennessee Air Show has revealed its lineup of world-class performers. Scheduled military and civilian aviation performances on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday June 11 at the Smyrna Airport include:. U.S. Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-130 U.S. Air Force Raptor F-22 U.S. Air Force...
SMYRNA, TN
actionnews5.com

State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Cattlemen's Association Announces Winners of Top Tier Program - 1-Rutherford and 5-Bedford County Winners

MURFREESBORO, TN—The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association (TCYA) recognized over 30 youth members for their success in the fifth year of the Tennessee’s Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health points program. The winners were recognized at the TCA Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, held on January 21st at the Lane Agri-Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
MURFREESBORO, TN

