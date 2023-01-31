Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Newsmakers: Syracuse Schools Superintendent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan sat down with the new Superintendent of Schools for the Syracuse City School District, Anthony Davis. If you would like to watch the interview in this edition of Newsmakers, click on the player above.
24 to compete Saturday in Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard spelling bee; winner goes to nationals
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twenty-four Central New York students will compete Saturday in the final oral round of The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee. The students won their school spelling bees and competed in the online regional round to qualify for the local final round, according to organizers. The students...
Auburn Superintendent breaks down what goes into deciding on schools closing
Syracuse, N.Y. — For students, it's always a good feeling to know there is no need to wake up early for school, and for teachers who get an extra day off of work. The Auburn schools superintendent explained what goes into the decision to close. “My main concern is...
Marquardt, OCM-BOCES launch new training program for high school students
Cazenovia, N.Y. –– High school students will have the opportunity to participate in a new two-year engineering technology program at Marquardt Switches starting in the fall. OCM-BOCES is partnering with Marquardt for the job-training program for high schoolers in Onondaga, Cortland and Madison counties. The students will receive...
Syracuse has hired former UConn assistant Darrell Perkins to lead safeties
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has added its 10th and final assistant to its staff for the 2023 season. Darrell Perkins has been hired to coach safeties, replacing Nick Monroe. He was introduced during Dino Babers’ featured speaker talk at the New York State High School Football Coaches Association Clinic on Friday.
Micron execs to host town hall next week with Syracuse and Onondaga County officials
Syracuse, N.Y. – Several top executives at Micron Technology will join local officials for a town hall meeting next week in Syracuse. The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Henninger High School, 600 Robinson St. The participants will provide an update and take questions about Micron’s plan...
Onondaga County school district considers changing its name
North Syracuse, N.Y. – Should the North Syracuse Central School District change its name?. District officials are looking into the possibility of changing the school district’s name from North Syracuse to the Cicero-North Syracuse Central School District instead. Officials said they are considering the change because so many...
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Jim Boeheim on Orange Nation radio
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was on the radio edition of Orange Nation Thursday. Click on the player above to hear the interview.
Syracuse City Schools closing Friday due to extreme cold temperatures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday due to the expected plunge in temperatures. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon. In a tweet, the district wrote, "Stay safe, stay warm, and we look forward to welcoming you back to school on Monday, 2/6!"
Plans to add more mental health resources at Fayetteville-Manlius schools following two student suicide deaths
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family’s pain is pushing for meaningful change in the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District. Liam Qi, a student at F-M, was just 16 years old when he died by suicide only three months ago on November 1. Liam’s good friend, Jay Lu, 15, took his life in March 2022.
It’s going to be a quiet National Signing Day for Syracuse. That’s not necessarily a bad thing
Syracuse, N.Y. — What was once the biggest day of the year for the college football recruiting cycle is shaping up to be a very quiet one for Syracuse football. Ever since Early National Signing Day was established in 2017, National Signing Day has decreased in importance.
Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew Buffalo, but not the coach who’s a ‘mom away from home’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair and her roommates just couldn’t get warm. They put on their winter coats, but that wasn’t enough. The heat to their dorm room at the University of Buffalo had gone out, and maintenance wasn’t going to be there until the morning.
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Syracuse recruiting target Marcus Adams reveals list of top five schools
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Marcus Adams Jr., just off a visit to Syracuse University two days ago, announced on Wednesday that he had cut his list of schools down to five. Adams, a 6-foot-8 junior at Narbonne High School in Los Angeles, revealed the list on his social media pages.
When Syracuse honors Gerry McNamara’s No. 3 jersey, what number will Judah Mintz wear? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse has retired the No. 44 – in football. But what about basketball? Could some player eventually don the number that is so closely associated with Orange legends Derrick Coleman and John Wallace?
Syracuse men’s lacrosse opens 2023 season vs. Vermont (5 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Are you ready for some lacrosse?. The opening faceoff for the 2023 season comes Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome as the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team hosts the Vermont Catamounts.
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville, Jamesville-DeWitt dominate at SCAC track championships (55 photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse’s girls, Baldwinsville’s boys, and both boys and girls from Jamesville-DeWitt were just a level above the competition Thursday at the Salt City Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. Girls Metro Division. The Northstars won the Metro Division girls...
