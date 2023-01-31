ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
Jim Boeheim on Orange Nation radio

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was on the radio edition of Orange Nation Thursday. Click on the player above to hear the interview.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse City Schools closing Friday due to extreme cold temperatures

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday due to the expected plunge in temperatures. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon. In a tweet, the district wrote, "Stay safe, stay warm, and we look forward to welcoming you back to school on Monday, 2/6!"
SYRACUSE, NY
Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville, Jamesville-DeWitt dominate at SCAC track championships (55 photos)

Cicero-North Syracuse’s girls, Baldwinsville’s boys, and both boys and girls from Jamesville-DeWitt were just a level above the competition Thursday at the Salt City Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. Girls Metro Division. The Northstars won the Metro Division girls...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse, NY
