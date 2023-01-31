Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Matt Rhule files $5 million lawsuit against Carolina Panthers, AP sources report
Neb. — Editor's Note: Video features hiring of new Carolina Panthers head coach. Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit with the NFL against the Carolina Panthers seeking about $5 million in offset severance compensation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
WXII 12
Charge against Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed
Related video above: Joe Mixon discusses "coin flip" celebration against Ravens. An aggravated menacing charge against Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been dismissed. The charge was dismissed at the request of the city's prosecuting office, saying there needs to be additional investigation before moving forward with the case. This...
WXII 12
Tom Brady retires, again
In a Twitter video posted Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement again. He said this time, it would be "for good." This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Comments / 0