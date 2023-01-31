'We Can Beat Anybody': Magic Defeating NBA's Best

Following its win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday the Orlando Magic has now won 15 of its last 26 games dating back to December 5th.

ORLANDO - A 21-point comeback over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday was one of several big victories of late for the Orlando Magic.

And the NBA world is getting put on notice.

Not only did Orlando go into the Wells Fargo Center and rally from a first half hole, snapping the 76ers seven game winning streak, but it was also added onto an impressive list of recent wins.

Including taking the season series over the Boston Celtics after its January 23rd victory, and defeating the Golden State Warriors in both appearances - both of which made the NBA Finals a season ago.

"We can play with anybody, we can beat anybody," Paolo Banchero said. "We're a very good team, we just have to learn how to put this effort out every single night.

"We gotta be able to take this game and apply it to the next game, no matter who it is."

The win snapped a mild two-game skid, including a home defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in which the team similarly fell behind early but was unable to complete the comeback.

"It shows what they're capable of doing," Jamahl Mosley said. "And it goes back to the belief system and understanding how we need to play on a consistent basis.

"The mindset that says every time you step on the floor, you've gotta have a belief system on who you are and the work you've put in."

The Magic and 76ers are back in action tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @ RileyDSheppard .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page