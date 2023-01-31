Read full article on original website
Related
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to Scene
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte reports that he was recently told about a reported explosion that happened in Billings, Montana, tonight. The governor assures that they are "monitoring the situation."
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Exclusive: Tribal nations face threats to food security funding
Increasingly hungry tribal nations are facing an uncertain future, as expanded food assistance benefits are about to run out and it's not clear whether they'll find a stable funding source for future aid. The big picture: Anti-hunger activists warn that this month's expiration of increased SNAP benefits will hurt food-insecure...
Jump-starting the domestic supply chain for EVs
President Biden's plan to scale up domestic battery manufacturing for electric vehicles is proving to be popular. But the new incentives may end up costing the government much more than originally thought. Plus, Tyre Nichols is laid to rest in Memphis. And, the West's fight over water. Guests: Axios' Joann...
January was the warmest on record for millions
January featured what meteorologists referred to as a "blowtorch" pattern in the East, with consistently milder than average weather conditions and barely any snow. By the numbers: Most cities, particularly those east of the Mississippi River, saw a top 15 warmest January. In New York City, it was the warmest...
States eye compacts, scope of practice laws to fill holes in health workforce
More states are working out differences over what medical services non-doctors can provide in order to ease stubborn workforce shortages plaguing health systems. Why it matters: The pandemic prompted states to waive certain licensure requirements which allowed providers to more easily practice in other states or to expand the services they were allowed to provide to patients, including via telehealth.
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0