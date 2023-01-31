ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Axios

Exclusive: Tribal nations face threats to food security funding

Increasingly hungry tribal nations are facing an uncertain future, as expanded food assistance benefits are about to run out and it's not clear whether they'll find a stable funding source for future aid. The big picture: Anti-hunger activists warn that this month's expiration of increased SNAP benefits will hurt food-insecure...
Axios

Jump-starting the domestic supply chain for EVs

President Biden's plan to scale up domestic battery manufacturing for electric vehicles is proving to be popular. But the new incentives may end up costing the government much more than originally thought. Plus, Tyre Nichols is laid to rest in Memphis. And, the West's fight over water. Guests: Axios' Joann...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

January was the warmest on record for millions

January featured what meteorologists referred to as a "blowtorch" pattern in the East, with consistently milder than average weather conditions and barely any snow. By the numbers: Most cities, particularly those east of the Mississippi River, saw a top 15 warmest January. In New York City, it was the warmest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

States eye compacts, scope of practice laws to fill holes in health workforce

More states are working out differences over what medical services non-doctors can provide in order to ease stubborn workforce shortages plaguing health systems. Why it matters: The pandemic prompted states to waive certain licensure requirements which allowed providers to more easily practice in other states or to expand the services they were allowed to provide to patients, including via telehealth.
KANSAS STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy