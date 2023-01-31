Read full article on original website
hopkintonindependent.com
Thomas Spinks, 73, longtime resident, call firefighter
Thomas I. (Tippy) Spinks, 73, of Hopkinton and North Conway, New Hampshire, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Feb. 1 after a five-year battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease). Born in Framingham and growing up in Saxonville, he was the son of the late Georgia (Spinks) Browne and Jack Patterson. He was the husband of 41 years to the late Patricia M. (Wallace) Spinks, who passed in 2017.
hopkintonindependent.com
School Committee selects 3-grade configuration for Elmwood replacement
The Hopkinton School Committee on Thursday voted to have a Grades 2-3-4 configuration for the proposed Elmwood School project, citing cost savings and the ability to address needs system-wide to address growing enrollment. However, member Holly Morand abstained from voting, saying she couldn’t bring herself to approve the change after...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Feb. 2
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Traffic could be the single most challenging issue facing the Elementary School Building Committee, with...
hopkintonindependent.com
UCTC responds to petition calling for disbanding, continues planning
The Upper Charles Trail Committee at its meeting Wednesday night briefly addressed two citizens’ petitions for the Annual Town Meeting warrant proposed by a local trails advocate, one that seeks to dismantle the current committee and form a new one with new members. UCTC Chair Jane Moran said the...
hopkintonindependent.com
Photos: Respite Center art exhibition at HCA
The Michael Lisnow Respite Center Exhibition at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts opened Wednesday, and on Thursday a reception was held at the HCA. The shows runs through Feb. 10.
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Root Beer
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 5-month-old Root Beer. “Root Beer came to us a bit undersocialized, but it took him no time to warm up and make himself comfortable in his foster home. He is friendly, affectionate and playful and loves to purr! He would love to live with another cat, is OK with older children and is untested with dogs but should be fine with the proper introduction and a cat-savvy dog.”
hopkintonindependent.com
Health Department hosts COVID vaccine clinics in February
The Hopkinton Health Department will host three COVID vaccine clinics in February, The clinics will be held on Feb. 7, 14 and 28 (all Tuesdays) from 4-6 p.m. at Town Hall. These clinics are for ages 6 and older and feature the Moderna bivalent booster. There is no charge. Walk-ins...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Olivia Scalora
Scalora, one of the team’s top point-scorers all season in dual meets, qualified for the state meet in the 50 freestyle with a second-place finish at the recent Tri-Valley League Showcase meet. “Olivia is a very hard worker in practice and has had the goal of qualifying for sectionals all season long,” coach Kristen Wells shared. “She has been attentive in practice and working everyday toward that goal.”
hopkintonindependent.com
Photos: Harlem Wizards vs. Hopkinton school staff basketball game
The Harlem Wizards stopped at Hopkinton High School on Wednesday night for a game against a team made up of Hopkinton Public Schools staff. The game was a fundraiser sponsored by the Hopkinton PTO.
