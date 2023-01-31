NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Vernon man Thursday on multiple charges, including two felonies related to meth-dealing. On February 2, Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp began the investigation and was granted a Jennings County Circuit Court Search Warrant for a place in Country Squire Lakes where Benjamin Creech, 30, was residing. During the execution of the search warrant, Deputies found approximately 65 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 firearms, over $2000 dollars in cash, scales, and other items used in the distribution of Methamphetamine, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

NORTH VERNON, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO