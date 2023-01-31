Read full article on original website
Scott 102
3d ago
weed is legal all over the usa and they arrest this old woman misdemeanor possession of weed. madison come on.
korncountry.com
Nineveh man arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Nineveh man was arrested on multiple charges this week after police found drugs and a gun on him after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, February 1 at 3:09 p.m., Deputy Brandon Sellers pulled over Brian Harmon, 37, for speeding. A search of Harmon’s car was conducted and law enforcement found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.
korncountry.com
North Vernon narcotics investigation leads to arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Vernon man Thursday on multiple charges, including two felonies related to meth-dealing. On February 2, Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp began the investigation and was granted a Jennings County Circuit Court Search Warrant for a place in Country Squire Lakes where Benjamin Creech, 30, was residing. During the execution of the search warrant, Deputies found approximately 65 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 firearms, over $2000 dollars in cash, scales, and other items used in the distribution of Methamphetamine, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.
Wave 3
Four men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Mississippi men living in Louisville were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that took place in the Newburg area. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies. “Due to the hard work...
korncountry.com
Columbus teen arrested after altercation involving firearm in East parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus teen was arrested on multiple felony charges Thursday night after he allegedly pointed a gun at someone in the Columbus East High School parking lot after a basketball game. At 10:15 p.m., officers with the Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded and were told of...
953wiki.com
Brothers Arrested On Charges Following Traffic Stop
January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested brothers Felipe Galvan-Martinez 36, Lexington, Ky and Oscar Galvan-Martinez 39, Lexington, Kentucky on possession charges. The Martinez brothers were arrested as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith. Felipe Galvan-Martinez was identified as the driver of the vehicle, being driven in an erratic manner. The subsequent investigation into the traffic stop found the brother's to be in possession of cocaine.
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop
HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
korncountry.com
North Vernon man arrested for bringing gun into elementary school
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An adult who brought a loaded gun into North Vernon Elementary School on Thursday was taken into custody. The arrest is the latest in a series of recent incidents at Jennings County Schools. Eric E. Smith, 47, of North Vernon, entered the main office of...
wbiw.com
Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash
CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
953wiki.com
Disturbance Downtown Lands Man In Jail On Many Different Charges
If you have been the victim of a credit / debit card scam contact Madison Police. January 28, 2023, Madison Police responded to a report of a male subject creating a disturbance in the alley behind City hall. Upon arrival in the area, officers located the individual in question on West Second Street. Clayton T. Rowlison 33, Madison, Indiana, was reportedly in possession of a machete and was handling it in a threatening manner.
Fox 19
Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing a deadly crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, and to a habitual offender sentence enhancement, Franklin County court records show.
WLKY.com
Man arrested after woman shot to death outside Butchertown food plant where she worked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man following a woman being shot to death outside of the JBS Foods plant in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said a shooting happened around 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Story Avenue, in the parking lot of JBS. That's across the street from the Butchertown Market building.
Convicted felon arrested after allegedly killing 12 puppies in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting 12 puppies. On Friday, Jan. 27, the dogs’ owner noticed "a large amount of blood" in an outbuilding on his property in the 1800 block of Dry Ridge Road in Eastview and alerted Kentucky State Police, WHAS-TV reports.
wbiw.com
Man hides in a hole cut in the floor of his mobile home to evade police
SALEM – Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to 2133 Old 160 East in Salem, at 11:56 a.m. Monday, to serve a felony warrant service on 40-year-old Shawn Colglazier. When officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the floor of the modular home. Officers...
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday night has left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost...
wbiw.com
Columbus man arrested after police find stolen money
COLUMBUS – Police arrested a man suspected of multiple business burglaries. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets. In the early morning hours of...
'People shouldn't have to live and experience things like this': LMPD arrests man in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for reportedly shooting at officers and setting a house on fire in the Valley Station neighborhood Wednesday. Aaron Sheehan, 37, was charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment (first degree) and 4 counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
WLKY.com
Federal trial delayed for Louisville pediatrician charged with trying to have ex-husband killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The federal trial is delayed for a Louisville pediatrician charged with trying to have her ex-husband killed. Investigators say Stephanie Russell arranged to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband for $7,000. Russell was caught when the hitman she was looking to hire was an undercover...
953wiki.com
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN HANOVER LANDS FOUR IN JAIL
3 ADULTS AND 1 JUVENILE WERE INVOLVED IN THIS INCIDENT. On January 24, 2023, Deputy Devlin McMindes was on routine patrol when he was approached by a male. The male had obvious injuries and his face was covered in blood. The male reported to the Deputy that he had been robbed at gunpoint on Glad Street in Hanover. He later recounted being struck multiple times with a crowbar.
wdrb.com
Truck stolen outside Valley Station was more than a vehicle, it was a home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wave of car break-ins in the Louisville area has claimed another victim. This time, a truck was stolen while its owner was on a bike ride in southwest Jefferson County, just south of Valley Station. Kane Richardson said the theft of his pickup has left...
