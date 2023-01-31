ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Comments / 2

Scott 102
3d ago

weed is legal all over the usa and they arrest this old woman misdemeanor possession of weed. madison come on.

9
 

korncountry.com

Nineveh man arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Nineveh man was arrested on multiple charges this week after police found drugs and a gun on him after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, February 1 at 3:09 p.m., Deputy Brandon Sellers pulled over Brian Harmon, 37, for speeding. A search of Harmon’s car was conducted and law enforcement found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.
NINEVEH, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon narcotics investigation leads to arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Vernon man Thursday on multiple charges, including two felonies related to meth-dealing. On February 2, Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp began the investigation and was granted a Jennings County Circuit Court Search Warrant for a place in Country Squire Lakes where Benjamin Creech, 30, was residing. During the execution of the search warrant, Deputies found approximately 65 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 firearms, over $2000 dollars in cash, scales, and other items used in the distribution of Methamphetamine, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.
NORTH VERNON, IN
Wave 3

Four men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Mississippi men living in Louisville were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that took place in the Newburg area. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies. “Due to the hard work...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Brothers Arrested On Charges Following Traffic Stop

January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested brothers Felipe Galvan-Martinez 36, Lexington, Ky and Oscar Galvan-Martinez 39, Lexington, Kentucky on possession charges. The Martinez brothers were arrested as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith. Felipe Galvan-Martinez was identified as the driver of the vehicle, being driven in an erratic manner. The subsequent investigation into the traffic stop found the brother's to be in possession of cocaine.
LEXINGTON, KY
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop

HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash

CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Disturbance Downtown Lands Man In Jail On Many Different Charges

If you have been the victim of a credit / debit card scam contact Madison Police. January 28, 2023, Madison Police responded to a report of a male subject creating a disturbance in the alley behind City hall. Upon arrival in the area, officers located the individual in question on West Second Street. Clayton T. Rowlison 33, Madison, Indiana, was reportedly in possession of a machete and was handling it in a threatening manner.
MADISON, IN
Fox 19

Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing a deadly crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, and to a habitual offender sentence enhancement, Franklin County court records show.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man hides in a hole cut in the floor of his mobile home to evade police

SALEM – Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to 2133 Old 160 East in Salem, at 11:56 a.m. Monday, to serve a felony warrant service on 40-year-old Shawn Colglazier. When officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the floor of the modular home. Officers...
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
wbiw.com

Columbus man arrested after police find stolen money

COLUMBUS – Police arrested a man suspected of multiple business burglaries. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets. In the early morning hours of...
COLUMBUS, IN
953wiki.com

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN HANOVER LANDS FOUR IN JAIL

3 ADULTS AND 1 JUVENILE WERE INVOLVED IN THIS INCIDENT. On January 24, 2023, Deputy Devlin McMindes was on routine patrol when he was approached by a male. The male had obvious injuries and his face was covered in blood. The male reported to the Deputy that he had been robbed at gunpoint on Glad Street in Hanover. He later recounted being struck multiple times with a crowbar.
HANOVER, IN

