KLEM
Accident at 1st and 5th NW
Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
Girl Scout Cookie Season returns with new flavor
It's that time of year: Girl Scouts Cookie Sale Season!
Update: Phone service restored at Sioux City school buildings
Some Sioux City school buildings are experiencing issues receiving outside calls Thursday morning.
Vermillion Plain Talk
15 Acres of Missouri River Frontage, on wooded bluffs near
15 Acres of Missouri River Frontage, on wooded bluffs near Ponca for sale or annual lease. Beautiful remodeled cabin. Lots of deer and turkeys. Available March 1st, call 402-755-4257.
KLEM
Tom Ahlers – Citizen of the Day
Tom Ahlers is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, February 3, 2023. Tom is owner of Golden Pheasant and was presented Remsen Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
siouxlandnews.com
Woman arrested after explosion and theft inside Sioux City Scheels
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha woman was arrested and charged after an explosion and theft inside Sioux City's Scheels store in October of 2022. According to court documents, on Wednesday, October 26, 40-year-old Jessica Katz, of Omaha and another woman drove to the Scheel’s, at the Southern Hills Mall, in a silver Mercury Mariner.
Sioux City work release escapee arrested 5 months later
Authorities have arrested a man who failed to report back while he was on work release last August.
siouxlandnews.com
Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
Sparklight awards $5,000 to Hope Street of Siouxland
Sparklight awarded several thousand dollars to Hope Street of Siouxland through the Charitable Giving Fund.
Vehicle crashes into Sioux City Pronto Express gas station
Sioux City police officers were alerted of the incident at Pronto Express on Business Highway 75 around 11:41 a.m.
Pedestrian hit by car while crossing the street, Sioux City police say
While crossing the road at the intersection of Williams Avenue, a car allegedly hit the man before taking off east on Williams Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
High egg prices lead Siouxlanders to consider backyard chickens
As the United States continues to deal with the aftermath of the avian influenza outbreak, egg prices continue to soar.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sioux City hospital
The family of Michael Dreckman are suing Mercy Medical Center and services for his alleged wrongful death.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
siouxlandnews.com
Food Bank of Siouxland issues statement on possible changes to SNAP benefits
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Food Bank of Siouxland is issuing a statement on Iowa House File 3 and Senate Bill 1105, saying that both bills will make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits. The bills require more frequent income and asset checks, which will require...
Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses
Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage
Dakota Dunes economic growth continues with upcoming strip mall
The Dakota Dunes is known for its residential area, but leaders hope new businesses will start being drawn to the city as well, especially as a new strip mall is nearly complete.
Sioux City man accused of killing girlfriend who was on phone with 911 pleads not guilty
A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in January has pleaded not guilty.
