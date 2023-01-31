ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Tom Ahlers – Citizen of the Day

Tom Ahlers is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, February 3, 2023. Tom is owner of Golden Pheasant and was presented Remsen Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Woman arrested after explosion and theft inside Sioux City Scheels

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha woman was arrested and charged after an explosion and theft inside Sioux City's Scheels store in October of 2022. According to court documents, on Wednesday, October 26, 40-year-old Jessica Katz, of Omaha and another woman drove to the Scheel’s, at the Southern Hills Mall, in a silver Mercury Mariner.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA

