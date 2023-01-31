ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Models Alexander McQueen in Fiery Red Pantsuit at Shaping Up Pre-launch Event

By Kristopher Fraser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyeaU_0kXPie6F00

Catherine, Princess of Wales , best known as Kate Middleton , arrived at BAFTA’s London headquarters on Jan. 30, with her husband Prince William, to kick off her new Shaping Up campaign. For the occasion, Middleton wore a red pantsuit.

In celebration of the initiative’s debut, she wore a double-breasted single-button jacket with matching trousers by Alexander McQueen . She coordinated the look with red Gianvito Rossi pumps, a red Miu Miu clutch and Chalk statement earrings made from walnut and acrylic with details inspired by the Royal Opera House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m92Az_0kXPie6F00
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA on Jan. 30 in London.

Shaping Up is a project that highlights the importance of early childhood development. The new campaign debuted with a 90-second Claymation film depicting how a child’s environment shapes them.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched the project, and Middleton has described it as her “life’s work.” Middleton has long been an advocate for early childhood development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdQjr_0kXPie6F00
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA on Jan. 30 in London.

Prince William wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt and cranberry tie. He completed his look with classic black lace-up shoes.

Since the start of the New Year, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been on an ongoing circuit for charity and philanthropy work. For their first public appearance of the year, they wore coordinating colors of navy and pine green to visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qcamz_0kXPie6F00
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA on Jan. 30 in London.

That marked the first public appearance the Waleses made since the publishing of Prince Harry’s controversial book “Spare.” The Prince’s autobiography detailed the tense relationship between himself and other royal family members, including the Waleses and his father King Charles. Following the publishing of the book, the Waleses overall approval ratings took a hit.

WWD

