Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NFL Players Respond to Conspiracy Theory of a Scripted League
It’s a common refrain from sports announcers any time something improbable happens: “You couldn’t write a script like this.”. That’s at least the contention from former Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster, who said during the latest episode of his podcast Macrodosing that the NFL is actually rigged, with players receiving “scripts” at their lockers during training camp every year.
The Most Intriguing MLB Free Agents Left (And Where They Should Sign)
The Gary Revenge Tour continues in 2023, so long as a team gives him a contract. Major League Baseball’s free agency moved quickly this offseason, with 41 of Sports Illustrated’s top 50 available players signing before the start of 2023. Four more players, including (finally) Carlos Correa, have since come off the board, leaving just five of our 50 remaining.
Six Potential Trades the Nets Could Make to Deal Kyrie Irving
The Lakers, Mavs and Suns are reportedly among the suitors for the Nets guard after he requested a trade. By now, you know that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. This is not to be confused with the offseason, when Irving seemingly wanted out when he didn’t sign an extension, or with Kevin Durant’s trade request. That’s right, this is a fresh round of Nets drama, even though the team has improbably settled down after starting the season by firing its coach and playing some of the worst defense the sport has ever seen. Despite the constant headaches, Irving has enough talent that he will have plenty of suitors. The Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and Heat are among teams pursuing him, per multiple reports. The Clippers are also among teams who have generally been looking for help at point guard. Here are some trades that could land each team Kyrie before the Feb. 9 deadline.
Why Chiefs’ Frank Clark and Andy Reid are so close
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Kansas City Chiefs players have revered head coach Andy Reid as a father figure throughout his career. Defensive end Frank Clark explained on Thursday how much Reid means to him in his professional and personal life. “I love him because of the man he...
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
Seats to State Farm Stadium top out at a whopping $40,723. The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Answering Your Questions About the Tom Brady–Greg Olsen–Fox Situation
Brady is supposed to take Olsen’s spot at Fox, but it’s not that simple. 1. I laid out the dilemma Fox faces now that Tom Brady has retired from the NFL in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts. Brady signed a contract last year with Fox to become its lead NFL analyst when he retires, but Greg Olsen, who he would replace in Fox’s No. 1 booth, has emerged as a fan favorite who has excellent chemistry with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.
Super Bowl-Winning NFL Executive Bobby Beathard Dies at 86
Chargers owner Dean Spanos described him as ‘one-of-a-kind’ and ‘one of the best judges of football talent in NFL history.’. Bobby Beathard, a long-time executive who was part of four Super Bowl victories, died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease, his son Casey told The Washington Post. He was 86 years old.
