Onondaga County, NY

BBB: Phishing scams are on the rise in New York

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers beware, phishing scams are here in Onondaga County.

The Better Business Bureau ( BBB ) says phishing scams can come in text messages, prize offers and threatened punishments.

Camillus fundraiser “Smile for Ava” to honor life of Ava Wood

These types of scams have been on the rise as online fundraisers and GoFundMe’s have become more popular.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has received reports that a possible phishing scam related to fundraising money for the family of Ava Wood.

Ava was a 14-year-old girl who lived in Baldwinsville and was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking to community to be aware of these phishing scams, and that if you wish to donate, there are a couple of options approved by the family.

The approved contributions for Ava Wood include the following:

If anyone in the community is concerned about a phishing scam they have seen online, you are advised to contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

If you’re not sure how to decipher what’s a phishing scam and what’s not, the BBB has some tips that can help you avoid them.

BBB tips to avoid phishing scams:

  • If something sounds suspicious, call the company directly or checking the company website directly. Don’t click on links in an unexpected email – type the URL for the company into the browser or do a web search to find the right website.
  • Don’t click, download, or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender. This is likely an attempt to gain access to your personal information or install malware on your computer.
  • Question generic emails. Scammers cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails. Always be wary of unsolicited messages that don’t contain your name, last digits of your account number or other personalizing information.
