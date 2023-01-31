The woman may have wanted to fake her death because of family disputes, police believe A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman is accused of killing a beauty blogger she met online who looked just like her. Authorities say the alleged murder was part of the suspect's elaborate plan to stage her own death, various outlets report. The Munich-based suspect, identified in German news outlets as Sharaban K., allegedly scoured Instagram for a lookalike to target before settling on an Algerian beauty blogger, Khadidja O., the Times UK reports. According to authorities, Sharaban...

3 DAYS AGO