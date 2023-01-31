Read full article on original website
Woman Allegedly Used Social Media to Find and Kill Doppelgänger So She Could Fake Her Own Death
The woman may have wanted to fake her death because of family disputes, police believe A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman is accused of killing a beauty blogger she met online who looked just like her. Authorities say the alleged murder was part of the suspect's elaborate plan to stage her own death, various outlets report. The Munich-based suspect, identified in German news outlets as Sharaban K., allegedly scoured Instagram for a lookalike to target before settling on an Algerian beauty blogger, Khadidja O., the Times UK reports. According to authorities, Sharaban...
iheart.com
Florida Man Bites Head Off Girlfriend's Python During Domestic Dispute
A Florida man was recently arrested and is facing multiple charges after he allegedly bit the head off his girlfriend's python during a domestic dispute. According to CBS Miami, police arrived at the apartment and heard a woman screaming for them to "just kick the door in." When they tried...
