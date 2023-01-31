Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Daniel Kenneth Ash, 65, Festus
Daniel Kenneth Ash, 65, of Festus died Feb. 1, 2023, in Festus. Mr. Ash worked as a network technical specialist for AT&T for 44 years before his retirement in March 2021. He was a member of Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge 1721, Mid-East Duck’s Unlimited and Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. He enjoyed joking, goofing around, fishing and taking cruises. He also liked sports, especially football, hockey and baseball. Born Oct. 15, 1957, in Sedalia, he was the son of Betty-Sue (Martin) and Kenneth Daniel Ash.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro
Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Old Hwy. 21 south of Hayden Road north of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At. 3:04 p.m., Samantha S. Landers, 26, of Desloge was driving north in a 2017 Jeep...
myleaderpaper.com
Kenneth Wendel, 72, Barnhart
Kenneth Wendel, 72, of Barnhart died Jan. 31, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home. Mr. Wendel worked as a lineman for Ameren. Born April 2, 1950, in Granite City, he was the son of the late Margaret (Shanta) and Hubert Wendel. He is survived by his wife: Darlene (Hutchinson) Wendel;...
myleaderpaper.com
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, Pevely
Frankie Ray Patton, 73, of Pevely died Jan. 25, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Patton was a retired chemical worker for Columbia Chemicals in St. Louis. He enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, watching movies and having a good cup of coffee. Born Feb. 2, 1949, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary Ellen (Helms) and Albert Henry Patton.
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Feb. 2-9
School play, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Festus R-6 Performing Arts Center, 501 Westwind Drive. Festus Middle School Tiger Talent students perform musical “Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition.” Performances also at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb.. 11. Admission: $5.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man, Cadet pair hurt in crash
A Hillsboro man and a Cadet man and woman were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:55 p.m., Charles A. Voigt, 65, of Hillsboro was driving west in a 2011 Ford F-350 and turned into the path of an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Zachary R. O’Neail, 32, of Cadet. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Ford, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman seriously hurt in crash between Imperial and Arnold
A Festus woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night, Jan. 31, on I-55 at mile marker 188.4 between Imperial and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:35 p.m., Christine M. Bishop, 36, of Festus was driving north on the interstate in a...
myleaderpaper.com
Walter ‘Jim’ Riddle, 91, Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Otto
Walter “Jim” Riddle, 91, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Otto, died Dec. 15, 2022, in Clarksville, Tenn. Mr. Riddle was a heavy equipment operator and a member of Local 513. He was Methodist. Born Oct. 3, 1931, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Goldie (Wright) and Clarence Riddle.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus can clinch JCAA title tonight
The Festus boys basketball team can clinch the Jefferson County Activities Association large-schools championship tonight with a win at Hillsboro. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers have a record of 16-3, haven’t lost a game in 2023, have won nine straight and are 6-0 in the conference. JCAA...
KMOV
Multiple lanes of I-55 blocked by SEMI on fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple lanes of I-55 southbound have been blocked due to a SEMI truck on fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is north of Meramec Bottom Road. Three out of five lanes are currently blocked and MoDOT believes it will be 3 hours before they are cleared.
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart man, woman hurt in crash in Otto
A man and woman, both 35 and both from Barnhart, were injured Sunday night, Jan. 29, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 near the 184.6 mile marker in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:17 p.m., Cody B. Leu was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion...
myleaderpaper.com
Gast pours in 32, Holland hits 1,000
Kyle Gast recorded 32 points for the second time in three games and made four free throws in as many attempts in overtime to help lift Fox over host Hillsboro 70-66 on Jan. 27. The 6-3 junior swingman rained shots from everywhere, draining four 3-point baskets in seven tries and...
mymoinfo.com
Festus woman injured during Old Highway 21 accident
A Festus woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Highway 21 south of Hayden Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Samantha Landers of Desloge was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass north on Old 21 and crossed the center line, and struck a 365 Conventional semi-truck driven by 47-year-old Dawn McPherson of Festus. While Landers was not injured, McPherson was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just at 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
Washington Missourian
Guffey's finds new home in Washington
Guffey’s has opened in Washington, serving the same homemade sauce, dough, sausage and other fresh ingredients that originated at the historic Guffey’s Villa Ridge Foods. “My dad (Stephen Guffey) had this recipe in Villa Ridge,” said pizzeria owner Chris Heggemann. “He owned a grocery store so I grew up with it.”
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured in Crawford County Crash
(Steelville) Two people were injured Wednesday night in a one vehicle accident in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 304 West Highway 8 just west of Steelville when a Mazda van driven by 22-year-old Aleczander Thunder-Mathews of Steelville suffered a blown tire on the van he was driving.
kfmo.com
Jefferson County Wreck
Two people from Cadet, 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal and 39 year old Amy M Morgan, are recovering from injuries they received in a traffic crash that took place Sunday evening just before 6 o'clock. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Charles A. Voight, of Hillsboro, was headed west on Route A, at Pioneer Road, when he drove his pick up into the path of another pick up driven east on Route A by 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal of Cadet. O'Neal was seriously injured while his passenger, Morgan, was moderately injured. Voight also received moderate injuries. They were all taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Injured After Ice Covered Crash in Ste. Genevieve County
(Kinsey) A man from Park Hills was injured Monday in a one vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway ‘D-D’ west of Kinsey Lane when 28-year-old Corey Schibbelhut was driving his Mazda 5 too fast for the icy conditions, causing the vehicle to slide off the road and strike a utility pole.
