Ann Arbor, MI

Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices

The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
ANN ARBOR, MI
beckersasc.com

8 physician fraud cases in January

Wayne County, Mich.-based physician Francisco Patino, MD, was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for distributing more than 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and pay and receive healthcare kickbacks, and money laundering.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
hourdetroit.com

Joumana Kayrouz – The Law Offices of Joumana Kayrouz

Women Who Move Detroit – 2023 – Special Section. Joumana Kayrouz is multilingual (she speaks four languages), an Ivy League graduate (she graduated from Yale University in 1992), was admitted to practice law before the United States Supreme Court (she was sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in Washington, D.C., in 2019), has the largest outdoor media advertising campaign contract in Michigan’s history to date (she’s been featured on more than 750 buses, not including billboards), and met the pope in 2015 (a “living saint,” she says). Considering all those achievements, it’s hard to believe that back in 1986 she was a 22-year-old immigrant from Beirut, Lebanon, with $1,000 in her pocket and limited English skills.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wemu.org

Gun violence survivors speak out to change cycle of revenge shootings in Washtenaw County

Cathy Shafran: This is 89.1 WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran. Some sad statistics in the U.S. focus on gun deaths in the country. It turns out that by the time we get to the first week of February, the U.S. has already surpassed the number of gun deaths that most other countries experience in an entire year. And it's because of that timing that the first week of February has been designated as Gun Violence Survivors Week. This is the week that's designated for gun violence survivors to share their stories. It's in an effort to help be the change makers and hopefully open the eye of others involved in gun violence. So how is Gun Violence Survivors Week being observed in Washtenaw County? We pose that question to Derrick Jackson, Washtenaw County Sheriff Department's director of community engagement. Derrick, thanks for being with us.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Culver's Restaurant in Wixom fined for violating child labor laws

The franchise operator of Culver's restaurant in Wixom has paid more than $13,000 for violating child labor laws. Federal investigators determined the Culver's located at 49169 Alpha Drive in Wixom had allowed 18 teenagers, ages 14 and 15, to work more than federal child labor laws allow, according to a U.S. Department of Labor statement released on Friday.
WIXOM, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Statement Regarding Adriana Davidson Investigation

We know that in the absence of facts, myths can emerge, and with such a tragic situation, those myths can begin to cause considerable harm. Parents become fearful to send their students to school based on unverified rumors, family members continue to be victimized from the constant barrage of inaccurate assumptions, and the integrity of an investigation can be threatened.
ANN ARBOR, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Suburban Collection Showplace to Host Detroit RV & Camping Show Feb. 1-5, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Suburban Collection Showplace to Host Detroit RV & Camping Show Feb. 1-5, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Student had gun at Detroit high school, district says

A student had a gun Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School on Detroit's east side, the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed to The Detroit News. Parent were notified by the district by robo call Friday morning, according to Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent of communications for the district.
DETROIT, MI

