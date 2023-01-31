Read full article on original website
Controversial vaccine study done by MSU professor
Almost 3,000 participants completed the survey in 2021.
washtenawvoice.com
Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices
The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
beckersasc.com
8 physician fraud cases in January
Wayne County, Mich.-based physician Francisco Patino, MD, was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for distributing more than 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and pay and receive healthcare kickbacks, and money laundering.
hourdetroit.com
Joumana Kayrouz – The Law Offices of Joumana Kayrouz
Women Who Move Detroit – 2023 – Special Section. Joumana Kayrouz is multilingual (she speaks four languages), an Ivy League graduate (she graduated from Yale University in 1992), was admitted to practice law before the United States Supreme Court (she was sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in Washington, D.C., in 2019), has the largest outdoor media advertising campaign contract in Michigan’s history to date (she’s been featured on more than 750 buses, not including billboards), and met the pope in 2015 (a “living saint,” she says). Considering all those achievements, it’s hard to believe that back in 1986 she was a 22-year-old immigrant from Beirut, Lebanon, with $1,000 in her pocket and limited English skills.
wemu.org
Gun violence survivors speak out to change cycle of revenge shootings in Washtenaw County
Cathy Shafran: This is 89.1 WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran. Some sad statistics in the U.S. focus on gun deaths in the country. It turns out that by the time we get to the first week of February, the U.S. has already surpassed the number of gun deaths that most other countries experience in an entire year. And it's because of that timing that the first week of February has been designated as Gun Violence Survivors Week. This is the week that's designated for gun violence survivors to share their stories. It's in an effort to help be the change makers and hopefully open the eye of others involved in gun violence. So how is Gun Violence Survivors Week being observed in Washtenaw County? We pose that question to Derrick Jackson, Washtenaw County Sheriff Department's director of community engagement. Derrick, thanks for being with us.
HometownLife.com
Culver's Restaurant in Wixom fined for violating child labor laws
The franchise operator of Culver's restaurant in Wixom has paid more than $13,000 for violating child labor laws. Federal investigators determined the Culver's located at 49169 Alpha Drive in Wixom had allowed 18 teenagers, ages 14 and 15, to work more than federal child labor laws allow, according to a U.S. Department of Labor statement released on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
Detroit News
CEO spent $10M on drug binge after embezzling from firm, feds say
Detroit — The CEO of a government contracting company embezzled from the firm and spent more than $10 million on pain pills, according to federal criminal cases that describe an outsized series of drug deals amid the nation's opioid crisis. The misappropriation and drug binge are detailed in federal...
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
Detroit News
Former Macomb Co. Medical Examiner's employees charged in prescription drug thefts
Two former Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office employees are facing charges in connection with the theft of prescription medications from storage. The county sheriff’s office conducted a months-long investigation, which found 1,200-controlled substance pills had been stolen, resulting in the termination of two employees near the end of 2022.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
True North Jerky and Foods near Chelsea to close
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Meat lovers in and around Chelsea may need to find a new go-to spot. True North Jerky and Foods, 12855 E. Old U.S. Highway 12, recently announced it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Feb. 12. Owners John and Courtney Heller shared this on Jan. 25 with a Facebook post.
thesuntimesnews.com
Statement Regarding Adriana Davidson Investigation
We know that in the absence of facts, myths can emerge, and with such a tragic situation, those myths can begin to cause considerable harm. Parents become fearful to send their students to school based on unverified rumors, family members continue to be victimized from the constant barrage of inaccurate assumptions, and the integrity of an investigation can be threatened.
DBusiness Daily Update: Suburban Collection Showplace to Host Detroit RV & Camping Show Feb. 1-5, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Suburban Collection Showplace to Host Detroit RV & Camping Show Feb. 1-5, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
WLUC
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Mom of teen stabbed by man she met online shares warning of how she was targeted
Asking not to be identified, the mother of the 14-year-old girl critically stabbed last week in Springfield Township is now sharing a warning about how her daughter was targeted.
Detroit News
Student had gun at Detroit high school, district says
A student had a gun Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School on Detroit's east side, the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed to The Detroit News. Parent were notified by the district by robo call Friday morning, according to Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent of communications for the district.
