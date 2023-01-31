ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: The Duke rivalry fires still burn bright

You might’ve heard something about it, but last year’s three — but really the last two —North Carolina-Duke men’s basketball games were rather notable. In the final game of the regular season, UNC went in Cameron Indoor Stadium and defeated the Blue Devils in what was their legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. After the ACC Tournament came and went without the two meeting, it seemed like that was the last time a Tar Heels’ team would face Coach K.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Pitt: Player of the Game - Caleb Love

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a disappointing 65-64 defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. It was the first home loss of the season for the Heels and the third straight time that Pitt got the best of them. This was not a game they needed to drop heading into Durham on Saturday, but then again, good things happened after last year’s home loss to Pitt.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Women’s Basketball vs UVA: How to Watch and Game Thread

The Tar Heels are rolling. After almost getting caught in a trap game on the road against Pittsburgh last week, the UNC Lady Tar Heels rolled into Clemson and dominated the Tigers for the majority of the game. Clemson put together a run in the third quarter to make it close, and then Carolina just ripped off another run to put the game away.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Staff Rolls Four Deep to Watch High Priority Five-Star Target Jarin Stevenson

On Tuesday night the entire North Carolina basketball coaching staff took the short trip south to Pittsboro, N.C. to watch class of 2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. With four players already committed for the 2024 class, Stevenson has emerged as UNC's final focus to close out the cycle. Head coach Hubert Davis and assistants Jeff Lebo, Brad Frederick, and Sean May were lined up to watch Stevenson as his Seaforth High School Hawks defeat Jordan-Matthews High School 56-50. In front of the entire UNC staff, Stevenson scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out three assists. and added three steals and five blocks.
PITTSBORO, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Pitt: How to Watch

Last season when Pitt visited Chapel Hill, it was the turning point for the North Carolina Tar Heels. The embarrassing loss, in which Carolina was down as many as 21 to a team that was 11-16, was the springboard from the NCAA Tournament bubble to the final game of the college basketball season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight

Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Caldwell signs with Carolina

Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?

If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University women's basketball fights racism on, off court

Elon women's basketball head coach Charlotte Smith shouts at Elon players on the court at the game against Stony Brook University on Jan. 21. Facing opponents on the basketball court has never been a challenge for Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith. Her main obstacle, however, has been overcoming years of hatred and racism she faced while growing up as an African American woman.
ELON, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger

Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
qcitymetro.com

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy