cbs19news
City school board votes to become sole owner of CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will soon be one owner of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center. The Charlottesville School Board has voted to buy out Albemarle County Public Schools and become the sole owner of the facility. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools says this is being done...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Deputy County Executive Doug Walker announces retirement
Former Waynesboro City Manager Doug Walker, who has been working in Albemarle County local government since 2013, is retiring in August after 33 years in local government. Walker served as the city manager in Waynesboro from 2003-2008 and moved on to serve as the county administrator in Shenandoah County before being named assistant county executive in Albemarle County in 2013, and later being bumped up to deputy county executive in 2015.
Augusta Free Press
Planned Waynesboro museum funding awaits Commonwealth’s budget
Every year, the River City gets another step closer to the reality of its own Virginia Museum of Natural History. In the planning stages for years, designing Waynesboro’s museum is ongoing for the next six to eight months of 2023. “Where we’re at is we’re right now part way...
Augusta Free Press
Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Augusta Free Press
Senate committee moves to block appointment of ‘wokeness’ critic to UVA Board of Visitors
A State Senate committee said no on Monday to controversial University of Virginia Board of Visitors appointee Bert Ellis. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had appointed Ellis, the CEO of Ellis Communications, an Atlanta-based, early-stage venture capital firm and an investor in The White Spot, a popular Corner restaurant, last summer. Ellis,...
NBC 29 News
Police Chief Kochis wants to hear from Charlottesville’s communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department says he wants to get out in the community and build trust. Chief Michael Kochis stepped out of his off Thursday, February 2, to invite people in Friendship Court to a walk-and-talk. “It’s really important just to get...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Survey launched to get input for Economic Development Strategic Plan
The City of Charlottesville has launched a survey to get input on the five-year Economic Development Strategic Plan. The goal is to get business and community feedback to provide guidance to the city for the plan. The results will provide strategic direction for the city by identifying key opportunities for...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg ready to share designs for planned Homeless Services Center
The City of Harrisonburg has learned that finding a solution to homelessness isn’t a quick fix, and to be successful, the city needs the support of nonprofits and service providers. While the city is working to provide a space for a 24/7 day center, it isn’t a service provider.
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
Augusta Free Press
Evicted: Waynesboro’s homeless population served trespassing orders for Tent City
Waynesboro’s homeless population living in Tent City on Essex Avenue has been ordered to vacate the premises with one week to find another location to call home. According to a statement attributed to the Waynesboro Police Department, the department was asked to assist the property owner with individuals trespassing on private property.
Augusta Free Press
Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton
Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
WHSV
Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro have until next Tuesday to find a new place to stay. An encampment site where people stayed over night, known as Tent City, were asked to leave the property today for trespassing concerns. According to the Mayor of Waynesboro, Lana Williams, the site...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Rio Road turn lane closed overnight to allow crews to repair manhole
VDOT crews will close the turn lane onto U.S. 29 south in Albemarle County at the intersection with Rio Road West between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday to repair a manhole. Drivers should be alert for workers in the turn lane. The closure will extend from Rio Road...
cbs19news
Victim of weekend shooting was member of group working to reduce gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An organization that aims to reduce gun violence on Charlottesville’s streets is mourning one of its own, who was killed in a weekend shooting. Eldridge Vandrew Smith was found in a parked SUV on Grove Street on Saturday night. He was a member of...
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
wina.com
Suspect arrested in Grove Street homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 38-year-old Charlottesville resident, Tadashi Demetrius Keys, for the January 28, 2023 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Keys is charged with Code of Virginia 18.2-32: Second degree murder and Code of Virginia 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
Augusta Free Press
Smith House Galleries features works by Mauricio Esperon, Arnita Taliaferro
Arts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries on Friday, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, from 5 to 7 p.m. Mauricio Esperon uses large-scale acrylic paintings in Mind Heart, Soul; while Arnita Taliaferro focuses on Unity, with works in acrylic, watercolor and charcoal.
