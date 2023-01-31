ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

City school board votes to become sole owner of CATEC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will soon be one owner of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center. The Charlottesville School Board has voted to buy out Albemarle County Public Schools and become the sole owner of the facility. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools says this is being done...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Deputy County Executive Doug Walker announces retirement

Former Waynesboro City Manager Doug Walker, who has been working in Albemarle County local government since 2013, is retiring in August after 33 years in local government. Walker served as the city manager in Waynesboro from 2003-2008 and moved on to serve as the county administrator in Shenandoah County before being named assistant county executive in Albemarle County in 2013, and later being bumped up to deputy county executive in 2015.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Planned Waynesboro museum funding awaits Commonwealth’s budget

Every year, the River City gets another step closer to the reality of its own Virginia Museum of Natural History. In the planning stages for years, designing Waynesboro’s museum is ongoing for the next six to eight months of 2023. “Where we’re at is we’re right now part way...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless

Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
tourcounsel.com

Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia

Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro have until next Tuesday to find a new place to stay. An encampment site where people stayed over night, known as Tent City, were asked to leave the property today for trespassing concerns. According to the Mayor of Waynesboro, Lana Williams, the site...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wina.com

Suspect arrested in Grove Street homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 38-year-old Charlottesville resident, Tadashi Demetrius Keys, for the January 28, 2023 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Keys is charged with Code of Virginia 18.2-32: Second degree murder and Code of Virginia 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Smith House Galleries features works by Mauricio Esperon, Arnita Taliaferro

Arts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries on Friday, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, from 5 to 7 p.m. Mauricio Esperon uses large-scale acrylic paintings in Mind Heart, Soul; while Arnita Taliaferro focuses on Unity, with works in acrylic, watercolor and charcoal.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy