Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Rollover crash on I-35 near downtown caused by slick roads, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say slick roads may have contributed to a rollover crash near downtown overnight. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound on the lower level near South Alamo. According to police, the driver lost control due the slick roads and rolled...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect arrested after crashing following a high-speed chase in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - Reports of shots fired at a home leads to a high-speed chase outside Bexar County and ends with one man in custody. The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Southeast Bexar County when deputies got a call about shots being fired at a home after some sort of argument.
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a South side convenience store last month. The crime took place January 19 at 7223 Somerset Road. A man walked into the store, told the clerk he had a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded some cash.
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
KTSA
Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
KSAT 12
Missing 11-year-old last seen on far West Side found, BCSO says
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the far West Side. Payton Alayah Skinner was last spotted in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway before 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing green sweatpants and a hoodie with the word “LIFE” on it.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect shoots family member twice on front lawn following an argument
SAN ANTONIO - A family fight leads to one man being shot and another on the run. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a home off Villa Del Sol near U.S. Highway 90 on the West Side. Police said it started with two men fighting earlier in the...
news4sanantonio.com
1-year-old baby girl abducted out of San Antonio found safe, suspect in custody
UPDATE AT 10:28 A.M. - The San Antonio Police said Aviani Brown has been found safe. The suspect is currently detained for questioning. No other information available at this time. -------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police...
KSAT 12
Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler accident temporarily shut down I-35 South near Von Ormy
SAN ANTONIO - A major accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed a portion of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-35 South near the Von Ormy Road exit. Police said that the driver of the big rig was stuck between a...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio teenager charged with murdering man after he kept asking him for money
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was charged with murder after he shot a man last year after he "felt very disrespected" when the victim "kept asking for money" outside a West Side restaurant. Julio Cesar Ramirez, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and booked for murder. The deadly shooting happened just...
On the can and on the lam: Burglars leave stinky surprise at historic King William home
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves target a historic San Antonio home that's undergoing restoration. The homeowner says the most offensive part isn't what the criminals took... it's what they left behind. The home may look familiar. It's the old Solon Stewart House, built in the 1890's. It made headlines in...
KTSA
Dog shot after attacking police officer who was responding to a family violence call on San Antonio’s South side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer had to shoot a dog that bit him while the officer was responding to a family violence call. It happened just after 11:30 P.M. Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn in the 7200 block of South PanAm Expressway. Police...
KSAT 12
Loop 1604 exit ramp near Lookout Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Loop 1604 westbound exit ramp at Lookout Road has reopened following a multi-vehicle pileup early Tuesday morning. SAPD did not say how many vehicles were involved or exactly why the crash occurred. It is unclear if there are any injuries. --- (Original Story) A...
Former Central Coast couple found dead in Texas
A couple who friends say lived on the Central Coast for decades was found murdered over the weekend at their home in Texas.
KSAT 12
Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department. Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
Faulty heater causes fire, displaces resident from West Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A faulty heater caused a fire, displacing one person from their West Side home late Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 10 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of North San Gabriel, not far from North General McMullen Drive and St. Mary’s University.
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
KSAT 12
Residents escape fire at apartment building north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building north of downtown on Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Magnolia Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found three adults and a...
Comments / 1