San Antonio, TX

KTSA

SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 11-year-old last seen on far West Side found, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the far West Side. Payton Alayah Skinner was last spotted in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway before 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing green sweatpants and a hoodie with the word “LIFE” on it.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

1-year-old baby girl abducted out of San Antonio found safe, suspect in custody

UPDATE AT 10:28 A.M. - The San Antonio Police said Aviani Brown has been found safe. The suspect is currently detained for questioning. No other information available at this time. -------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department. Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Residents escape fire at apartment building north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building north of downtown on Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Magnolia Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found three adults and a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

