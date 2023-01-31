Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You’re Not Crazy, The Cost Of Rent Is Headed Up In Lubbock
Lubbock used to be cheap, but now it's getting a little less cheap. The cost of rent in Lubbock continues to go up, even though it's going down nationally. In addition rent in Lubbock is pacing over the Texas average. This is according to data compiled by Apartmentlist.com. Rents in...
Lubbock Owners Of Successful Restaurants Set To Open A New One
Have you been looking for some good Birria tacos? This new place coming soon to Lubbock might be your new favorite spot. It is called Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, and they are going to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. They are locally owned and ready to serve the community.
KCBD
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
kgns.tv
Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.
abc7amarillo.com
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
Walmart and CVS close early due to staffing issues, Lubbock pharmacy owner responds
LUBBOCK, Texas–Pharmacy workers have had enough of late nights and long hours. National chain pharmacies decided to cut their hours by closing early in response to staffing shortages. Walmart and CVS announced they’d be closing earlier in the day starting in March. CVS announced they would cut the hours of operation for 9,000 stores nationwide, […]
Lubbock Fire Rescue said 11 adults, 2 children displaced in apartment fire Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday just after 9:00 a.m., that 13 people were displaced in a fire that occurred Thursday evening. At 9:27 p.m Thursday, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T. LFR said a small wood structure was “fully involved” and the […]
Lubbock Retail Manager Motivates Employees With Hilarious Daily Messages
Local retail manager, JJ Howell, has been doing his best to keep employees happy and pumped up for another day at the South Plains Mall with hilarious little quotes, messages, and jokes that he thoughtfully types at the top of their daily task lists. Some of them are motivational, some...
everythinglubbock.com
Desserts of the month at Ninety-Two Bakery & Café
LUBBOCK, Texas— Ninety-Two Bakery & Café has created desserts and an iced coffee for February. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is also hosting a cookie decorating activity the week of Valentines for you and the little ones. Plus, when you purchase their drink of the month on February 14, a portion of the proceeds will support Lubbock Ronald McDonald House. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is located at 6303 82nd Street, you can also find them on Facebook: Ninety-Two Bakery & Café.
Woman missing in Lubbock, LPD Major Crimes asks for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help finding Rosa Irma Sandoval., 47, who was last seen walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Sandoval was described as 5’8″ tall and 185 pounds. LPD said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, […]
New Year But The Same Old Scammers Are Trying To Scam Lubbock
It's a new year but some things don't change once that calendar gets switched out. For example my favorite family member, wardrobe, and go-to waiter at China Star are still the same but some scammers are putting a new twist on their old tricks. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released...
Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger
There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
fox34.com
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
Are Lubbock Prairie Dogs Any Good At Predicting Weather On Groundhog Day?
So, old CM Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance this morning in a small Pennsylvanian Town that literally has nothing else going for it, and with laser focused determination...villagers ceremoniously yanked an innocent groundhog out of his warm, toasty burrow, and checked to see if a shadow appeared under the confused rodent.
KCBD
Some peace on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the remnants of the winter storm system off to our east, our area can look forward to several days of a calm pattern. The lack of cloud cover overnight will mean lows drop to the low 20s and teens, though Friday begins an upward trend in high temperatures.
fox34.com
Shopping for love: Icy roads reroute wedding to South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather caused all sorts of disruptions across the South Plains on Wednesday, including at the Lubbock County Courthouse. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Susan Rowley said she tried to head back to work after lunch, but the roads were too slick. “I was skidding...
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
Feb. 2 School and Other Delays in Lubbock and Surrounding Areas
For the fourth day in a row in Lubbock County and surrounding areas there are more delays. A complete list of school, business, and government office delays will be found below and be updated as that information becomes readily available. Abernathy ISD: 10 a.m. start. Anton ISD: 10 a.m. start.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bertha
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bertha KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. She is smart and knows many commands such as sit, shake, down and speak. She does better with males dogs and would love a big backyard to explore. Bertha is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Comments / 0