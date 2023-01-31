ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable

While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
LEVELLAND, TX
kgns.tv

Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.
WOLFFORTH, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Walmart and CVS close early due to staffing issues, Lubbock pharmacy owner responds

LUBBOCK, Texas–Pharmacy workers have had enough of late nights and long hours. National chain pharmacies decided to cut their hours by closing early in response to staffing shortages. Walmart and CVS announced they’d be closing earlier in the day starting in March.  CVS announced they would cut the hours of operation for 9,000 stores nationwide, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Desserts of the month at Ninety-Two Bakery & Café

LUBBOCK, Texas— Ninety-Two Bakery & Café has created desserts and an iced coffee for February. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is also hosting a cookie decorating activity the week of Valentines for you and the little ones. Plus, when you purchase their drink of the month on February 14, a portion of the proceeds will support Lubbock Ronald McDonald House. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is located at 6303 82nd Street, you can also find them on Facebook: Ninety-Two Bakery & Café.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger

There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
LEA COUNTY, NM
KCBD

Some peace on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the remnants of the winter storm system off to our east, our area can look forward to several days of a calm pattern. The lack of cloud cover overnight will mean lows drop to the low 20s and teens, though Friday begins an upward trend in high temperatures.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Shopping for love: Icy roads reroute wedding to South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather caused all sorts of disruptions across the South Plains on Wednesday, including at the Lubbock County Courthouse. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Susan Rowley said she tried to head back to work after lunch, but the roads were too slick. “I was skidding...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bertha

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bertha KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. She is smart and knows many commands such as sit, shake, down and speak. She does better with males dogs and would love a big backyard to explore. Bertha is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX

