jon ormand
3d ago
AARP has LONG ago sold their soul to Big Pharma, Big Insurance and Big Travel.If you want to support a senior group fighting for you and ypur benefits IT IS NOT AARP.Save your dues money
Heads up, Virginians! Here's how to avoid getting 'phished' this tax season
It’s not only the Internal Revenue Service that wants your information. Cybercriminals are on the other side of the screen hoping you send it to them as well
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
q101online.com
Nursing requirements relaxed
The Virginia Board of Nursing is relaxing some key requirements for entry-level nurses. The board announced this week it will begin allowing nurse aides to train in a “clinical setting” outside of a nursing home facility. It also plans to slash in half the amount of geriatric care experience required of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses – that requirement falls from two years to a single year of experience.
Augusta Free Press
Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs
The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House
A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Republicans advance lower minimum wage for children
Virginia Republicans are advancing a proposal to lower the minimum wage for children in the commonwealth over the opposition of youth advocates.
Augusta Free Press
USDA invests $2.7 billion so three Virginia electric cooperatives can work smarter
A $2.7 billion U.S. Department of Agriculture investment is making it possible for three Virginia electric cooperatives to soon be “working smarter.”. The cooperatives will be able to provide enhanced services to more than 270,000 customers with the expansion of the nation’s rural power grid and modernization for increased security.
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
Augusta Free Press
Central Virginia farm family on mental health: ‘Be vulnerable with each other’
A recent American Farm Bureau Federation research poll found that farmers and rural residents are increasingly comfortable discussing stress and mental health challenges, and stigma around seeking help or treatment has decreased in rural and farm communities. Last summer, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services launched the AgriStress...
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WSET
Gov. Youngkin removes regulatory burdens to increase opportunities for nurse aides
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training, and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will...
Virginia seeks power to enforce rate caps on Dominion, other utilities
A bipartisan push to more closely regulate the rates Dominion and other power utilities charge is set to succeed, giving the state the power to cap excessive rates that pad the companies' bottom lines.
WSLS
Drivers frustrated by highway use fee in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Some may be surprised by the highway use fee you’ll have to pay when renewing your car’s registration, leading to cost concerns for some in our area. Bob Carpenteri is a car fanatic. “I used to have a Z28 Camaro then I had a...
Top Republican gives up on bill to legalize electronic ‘skill games’ in Virginia
A top Republican lawmaker doubts his bill to legalize so-called skill machines in Virginia will move forward this year, saying the prolonged legal fight over the issue has left some hesitant about the proposal.
Two proposals for retail marijuana in Virginia voted down
Virginia's latest push to begin recreational marijuana sales was voted down by a House of Delegates panel during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry?
By Chris Miller Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Jan. 20 announcement that Amazon Web Services plans to spend $35 billion to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia was not welcome news for all. Here’s why: it seems that Virginia is chasing an initiative that will require our energy system size to double or triple, with ratepayers […] The post Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
virginiapublicradio.org
New report: Many Virginians are moving to other states and rural communities
The University of Virginia is out with another analysis of the state’s population – nearly 8.7 million people. As Sandy Hausman reports, many of them are leaving expensive, congested areas like northern Virginia and Hampton Roads for other states or for rural communities.
Some families caring for children at home are facing a new challenge
More than 2,000 Virginia children rely on pediatric medical equipment to survive while receiving medical care from home.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
