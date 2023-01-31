ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 8

jon ormand
3d ago

AARP has LONG ago sold their soul to Big Pharma, Big Insurance and Big Travel.If you want to support a senior group fighting for you and ypur benefits IT IS NOT AARP.Save your dues money

Reply(1)
7
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
q101online.com

Nursing requirements relaxed

The Virginia Board of Nursing is relaxing some key requirements for entry-level nurses. The board announced this week it will begin allowing nurse aides to train in a “clinical setting” outside of a nursing home facility. It also plans to slash in half the amount of geriatric care experience required of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses – that requirement falls from two years to a single year of experience.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs

The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House

A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Central Virginia farm family on mental health: ‘Be vulnerable with each other’

A recent American Farm Bureau Federation research poll found that farmers and rural residents are increasingly comfortable discussing stress and mental health challenges, and stigma around seeking help or treatment has decreased in rural and farm communities. Last summer, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services launched the AgriStress...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Drivers frustrated by highway use fee in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Some may be surprised by the highway use fee you’ll have to pay when renewing your car’s registration, leading to cost concerns for some in our area. Bob Carpenteri is a car fanatic. “I used to have a Z28 Camaro then I had a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry?

By Chris Miller Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Jan. 20 announcement that Amazon Web Services plans to spend $35 billion to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia was not welcome news for all. Here’s why: it seems that Virginia is chasing an initiative that will require our energy system size to double or triple, with ratepayers […] The post Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...

