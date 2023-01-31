Read full article on original website
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County agencies feeding seniors, disabled to receive $600K in ARPA funds
After Santa Barbara County received American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Board of Supervisors set aside $600,000 of ARPA money to help organizations that provide food to seniors and the disabled. Now the agencies that provide those services know how that money will be spent. Supervisors unanimously agreed to split...
calcoastnews.com
KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County
Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
syvnews.com
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County reaches fundraising goal for new 'Sharehouse'
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has announced the completion of a major fundraising campaign to purchase and modify its new "Sharehouse" facility in Goleta. When it becomes operational this fall, the Sharehouse will allow the foodbank to provide increased food for community members countywide who face hunger and food insecurity.
syvnews.com
About Town: Solvang Danish Days Foundation seeking board members
The Solvang Danish Days Foundation is accepting applications for new board members. All interested parties are encouraged to send a brief bio and letter of application to the Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA, 93464. The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 27. Applicants are invited to submit...
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: Be part of the solution, stop the attacks; Calling for Los Alamos incorporation
A recent letter about the Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD), states “… The incumbent board decided to pursue a giant expandable sewage plant …,” suggesting the board’s goal is massive development. No. Incorrect. The board has not “decided to pursue” any one project. It,...
syvnews.com
Land Use Development Code amendments an ‘insurance policy’ for Santa Barbara County
A pair of Land Use Development Code amendments approved last week by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will provide developers more certainty in what’s required and what’s allowed when designing multiuse projects and multifamily housing, according to Planning and Development Department staff. At the same time,...
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Cachuma Lake at 99% capacity; remains closed to all vessels
Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works daily report. While more water means more fun for water...
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm
The winter storms of January 2023 have led to the closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Disaster recovery center up and running in Santa Maria
The Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center is up and running in Santa Maria with the goal of providing resources to residents who were impacted by last month's storms. According to Renee Bafalis, the media relations specialist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, those who have suffered storm-related damage to their...
syvnews.com
Orcutt Academy, Righetti girls win, Cain scores 40 as St. Joseph maintains league lead
The Orcutt Academy and Righetti girls basketball teams both posted road wins Wednesday night, keeping pace behind Mountain League front-runner St. Joseph. Orcutt Academy defeated Arroyo Grande 67-30. Righetti edged Mission Prep 39-34 in a low-scoring game. Khaelii Robertson, Elizabeth Johnson and Devyn Kendrick all produced a double-double for Orcutt...
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
See drone video — and before-and-after photos — as crack grows at Pismo Beach cliff
Shell Beach cliff holding a beloved community bench continues to crack.
Bicyclist hit, injured in Santa Maria
A bicyclist was hit by a truck in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria
A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three people cited for selling alcohol to minors in San Joaquin County
(KTXL) — Three people were cited in San Joaquin County after giving alcohol to minors, according to the sheriff’s office. — Video Above: Firefighters call for new ways to put out electric vehicle fires According to the sheriff’s office, one clerk was cited for selling alcohol to minors while two people were cited for buying […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Caleb David Stark, 1997-2023
We are sad to announce that Caleb passed away on January 25, 2023, in Vallejo. We all hope that you are finally at peace, dear grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. Caleb was born May 27, 1997, in Victorville. His biological parents Michael and Sarah moved to Eureka when...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigating antisemitic messaging found in Isla Vista
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it is taking a clear stance in response to the recent antisemitic messaging across the country. This messaging has recently been distributed in the Isla Vista area in the form of hateful fliers inside of plastic bags that were left in the roadway, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
