Sacramento, CA

calcoastnews.com

KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County

Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

About Town: Solvang Danish Days Foundation seeking board members

The Solvang Danish Days Foundation is accepting applications for new board members. All interested parties are encouraged to send a brief bio and letter of application to the Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA, 93464. The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 27. Applicants are invited to submit...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Disaster recovery center up and running in Santa Maria

The Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center is up and running in Santa Maria with the goal of providing resources to residents who were impacted by last month's storms. According to Renee Bafalis, the media relations specialist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, those who have suffered storm-related damage to their...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Orcutt Academy, Righetti girls win, Cain scores 40 as St. Joseph maintains league lead

The Orcutt Academy and Righetti girls basketball teams both posted road wins Wednesday night, keeping pace behind Mountain League front-runner St. Joseph. Orcutt Academy defeated Arroyo Grande 67-30. Righetti edged Mission Prep 39-34 in a low-scoring game. Khaelii Robertson, Elizabeth Johnson and Devyn Kendrick all produced a double-double for Orcutt...
ORCUTT, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
News Channel 3-12

23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Caleb David Stark, 1997-2023

We are sad to announce that Caleb passed away on January 25, 2023, in Vallejo. We all hope that you are finally at peace, dear grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. Caleb was born May 27, 1997, in Victorville. His biological parents Michael and Sarah moved to Eureka when...
EUREKA, CA

