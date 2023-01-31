ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
Longtime ESPN Reporter Announces He's Leaving Company

On Wednesday morning, a longtime ESPN reporter announced he's leaving the company. Kevin Van Valkenburg, who has been part of the Worldwide Leader's golf coverage for over a decade, announced his plans to leave ESPN. "So. A bit of personal news. After 11 years, I made the decision to part ways with ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class

Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
LAWRENCE, KS
Tennessee Vols add depth at key position

The Tennessee Vols have reportedly added some depth at a key position. GoVols247 pointed out on Tuesday evening that tight end Cody Duncan recently transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. Duncan, a Knoxville native, is the older brother of 2023 three-star Vols signee Trevor Duncan (he...
NASHVILLE, TN
Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival

A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
NASHVILLE, TN
Longtime ESPN College Football Personality Joins Fox Sports

A former ESPN college football analyst has officially joined FOX Sports.  Chris Fallica, who's known as "The Bear" to a lot of college football fans, joined the network on Wednesday afternoon. He even went on Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd to give an idea of what he will be doing for the ...

