WUSA
#1 High School football recruit in the Nation commits to South Carolina
WE HAVE THE #1 PLAYER EVERY COLLEGE TEAM WANTS.... DC NATIVE AND ARCHBISHOP CARROLL STAR - NYCK HARBOR.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols signee was offered significant amount of cash to sign with program that wasn’t recruiting him
A 2023 Tennessee Vols signee told 247Sports recently that he was offered a significant amount of cash to sign with a program that wasn’t even recruiting him. 2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs, a Vols signee who just missed out on a five-star ranking, shared a surprising NIL story with 247Sports’ Chris Hummer this week.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Former Ohio State WR Transfers To Big Ten West Rival
Austin Kutscher will remain in the Big Ten after five seasons at Ohio State.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
247Sports
What Nyckoles Harbor said on ESPN after his commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football
Just moments ago, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor made his public pledge to the South Carolina football program. Not long later, his National Letter of Intent came through and he officially became a Gamecock. Before that though, there were anxious moments. It was thought to be Oregon late last night and...
Michigan Flips Versatile Defensive Lineman Away From Stanford
Another targeted prospect, another flip, commitment and signing for Michigan.
Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date
The Crimson Tide is among the final six teams for the No. 1 player in the state and No. 5 point guard in the country for the Class of 2024.
Basketball coaches fired after coach, 22, allegedly dons jersey and plays in junior varsity game
A 22-year-old high school assistant basketball coach who allegedly posed as a player to take part in a junior varsity game has been fired, along with the rest of the coaching staff.
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Longtime ESPN Reporter Announces He's Leaving Company
On Wednesday morning, a longtime ESPN reporter announced he's leaving the company. Kevin Van Valkenburg, who has been part of the Worldwide Leader's golf coverage for over a decade, announced his plans to leave ESPN. "So. A bit of personal news. After 11 years, I made the decision to part ways with ...
247Sports
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols add depth at key position
The Tennessee Vols have reportedly added some depth at a key position. GoVols247 pointed out on Tuesday evening that tight end Cody Duncan recently transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. Duncan, a Knoxville native, is the older brother of 2023 three-star Vols signee Trevor Duncan (he...
Five-Star Tight End Announces Unusual National Signing Day Decision
Tight end Duce Robinson of Pinnacle high school in Arizona is one of the more highly sought-after targets by top college football programs. A 5-star recruit, Robinson has received offers from five programs but is thought to have honed in on the Georgia Bulldogs or USC Trojans as his college ...
WATCH: Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Ejected After Angry Tirade vs. Wisconsin
Just before the halftime intermission, a charge call against the Buckeyes led Holtmann to express his frustration and head to the locker room for the night.
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival
A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
Longtime ESPN College Football Personality Joins Fox Sports
A former ESPN college football analyst has officially joined FOX Sports. Chris Fallica, who's known as "The Bear" to a lot of college football fans, joined the network on Wednesday afternoon. He even went on Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd to give an idea of what he will be doing for the ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols recruiting target drops must-hear quote that will get fans fired up
2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall, one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top recruiting targets, dropped a must-hear quote this week about UT football and its future under Josh Heupel. Marshall, 5-foot-10.5/193 lbs from Cincinnati, OH, spoke to On3.com about his top schools — Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin...
