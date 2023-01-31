ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Fabio On Fire is opening a second location in Peoria

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aj5WW_0kXPgeSL00

There is about to be more to love when it comes to a popular Peoria restaurant.

Fabio On Fire is opening a second location, Fabio On Fire Gelateria & Panini, this spring, at Four Corners shopping center, 24775 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Suite 101, in north Peoria, according to their Facebook page.

The new endeavor will feature paninis and their house-made gelato.

The establishment will be adjacent to Club Pilates and across the parking lot from the Aldi grocery store in Sunrise Promenade.

Chef Fabio Ceschetti’s lineage comes out of northern Italy and is part of a family of restaurateurs. He was schooled in the culinary arts in Italy and worked for five star and diamond companies in Italy, London and the United States to expand and refine his skills, according to the Fabio on Fire website.

Ceschetti opened the Fabio on Fire in Peoria in 2017.

“What started as a dream for Fabio Ceschetti has been quite a journey so far starting with farmers markets to private caterings to special events (like the Italian Festival with thousands of people) to Pizzeria Italiana (8275 W. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Suite 101) to his latest concept with panini (authentic Italian sandwiches warmed in the wood-fired oven) and Gelateria (our house-made gelato) in our newest and second location,” their Facebook page states.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning

It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies in Sun City duplex fire, 3 others displaced

SUN CITY, Ariz. - A woman has died after a fire broke out in a Sun City home overnight, officials said. The fire happened at a duplex near 107th Avenue and Peoria, and dozens of firefighters from Peoria and Glendale responded. The roof partially collapsed on one side of the...
SUN CITY, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes

Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Evan Crosby

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cost of eggs driving up prices at Phoenix area breakfast restaurants

Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

What You Need To Know If You are Going To The WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open is one of the biggest events hosted in Arizona. The long standing Scottsdale event is known for great golf, beautiful weather, big crowds and a good time with alcohol consumption. Scottsdale Police are urging attendees to plan ahead and not drink and drive. Next week, the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy shot, child injured after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy was shot, and a child is hurt after a drive-by shooting in central Phoenix on Friday evening. Officers say a car with multiple people inside drove through a parking lot near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and began shooting at another car. A teen boy inside the second vehicle was hit by the gunfire, investigators said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the first car then sped off.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria homeowner captures mail thief on unusual mailbox camera

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria neighborhood is being targeted by thieves who are after what’s inside your mailbox. It’s especially concerning this time of year with companies sending out W2s and other personal tax forms. A unique mailbox camera caught a thief red-handed, capturing the moments they stole mail out of a mailbox and took off in a neighborhood near 77th and Cactus avenues.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

$3.5M lottery ticket sold at north Scottsdale grocery store

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - If you bought a ticket for The Pick lottery drawing on Feb. 1, you may be holding on to a winning ticket worth millions!. Arizona Lottery officials say a ticket worth $3.5 million was sold at a Safeway grocery store in north Scottsdale, located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Phoenix contemplates mandatory water line insurance

It’s the last thing a Phoenix homeowner may think about but when it happens, a broken water or sewer line can create an expensive nightmare. That’s why Phoenix and a National League of Cities joined the Service Line Warranties of America by HomeServe in a partnership “to educate property owners about their service line responsibilities and to help residents avoid out-of-pocket expenses for unanticipated and potentially costly service line repairs and replacements,” according to a memo to Phoenix City Council from by Deputy City Manager Ginger Spencer.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman found shot to death inside pickup truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a pickup truck in west Phoenix Friday morning. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person in the area of 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a woman in a truck suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy