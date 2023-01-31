Fabio On Fire is opening a second location in Peoria

There is about to be more to love when it comes to a popular Peoria restaurant.

Fabio On Fire is opening a second location, Fabio On Fire Gelateria & Panini, this spring, at Four Corners shopping center, 24775 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Suite 101, in north Peoria, according to their Facebook page.

The new endeavor will feature paninis and their house-made gelato.

The establishment will be adjacent to Club Pilates and across the parking lot from the Aldi grocery store in Sunrise Promenade.

Chef Fabio Ceschetti’s lineage comes out of northern Italy and is part of a family of restaurateurs. He was schooled in the culinary arts in Italy and worked for five star and diamond companies in Italy, London and the United States to expand and refine his skills, according to the Fabio on Fire website.

Ceschetti opened the Fabio on Fire in Peoria in 2017.

“What started as a dream for Fabio Ceschetti has been quite a journey so far starting with farmers markets to private caterings to special events (like the Italian Festival with thousands of people) to Pizzeria Italiana (8275 W. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Suite 101) to his latest concept with panini (authentic Italian sandwiches warmed in the wood-fired oven) and Gelateria (our house-made gelato) in our newest and second location,” their Facebook page states.