GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County judge has ruled that the Patrick Lyoya murder case will head to trial. On Friday morning, Kent County Circuit Court Judge Christina Elmore ruled that a jury will decide whether Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Lyoya last April, should be convicted of second-degree murder.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO