Read full article on original website
Related
kscj.com
WORD SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM A SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON SEPTEMBER 24TH OF 2021. 19-YEAR-OLD AARON WORD HAD BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE SHOOTING OF TRAY EHLERS IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.
kscj.com
MERCYONE DEBUTS HYBRID MEDICAL PROCEDURAL ROOM
SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE HOSPITAL HAS DEBUTED A HYBRID PROCEDURAL ROOM TO SERVE ITS PATIENTS. CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER DR. KEITH VOLLSTEDT SAYS THE ROOM WILL SERVE A VARIETY OF PURPOSES INCLUDING MULTI SIMULTANEOUS PROCEDURES FOR A PATIENT:. HYBRID1 OC……..WITH THE CASE. :20. AND THAT COULD INVOLVE SEVERAL DOCTORS...
KLEM
Accident at 1st and 5th NW
Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
siouxlandnews.com
Driver uninjured in I-29 semi fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A semi-driver was not injured after the cab of his semi caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The driver had pulled off of I-29 NB and ended up in the ditch near the Singing Hills exit. The cab of his semi was completely engulfed and he was...
Stray of the Day: Meet Ben
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s Still Waiting Wednesday! This is Ben, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, Cane Corso-Mastiff mix. He was found on the 1400 block of Virginia Street right before Christmas. Ben is a big guy, over 100 pounds. Which means he’s extra full of love. He knows a […]
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Christian reflects on school choice bill
SIOUX CENTER—Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a school choice bill Jan. 24 called the Students First Act, which will allow any Iowa student to use state money to pay for private school tuition or other education expenses. “Parents deserve choice. Government can no longer stand in their way,” Reynolds...
siouxlandnews.com
Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY RANKED IN TOP 20 EMERGING HOUSING MARKETS IN U.S.
THE SIOUX CITY METRO HOUSING MARKET IS RANKED AS THE NUMBER 16 EMERGING HOUSING MARKET IN THE COUNTRY IN A NEW REPORT BY THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND REALTOR DOT. THE INDEX ANALYZES KEY HOUSING MARKET DATA, AS WELL AS ECONOMIC VITALITY AND LIFESTYLE METRICS, TO SURFACE EMERGING HOUSING MARKETS THAT OFFER A HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE AND ARE EXPECTED TO SEE FUTURE HOME PRICE APPRECIATION.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sioux City hospital
The family of Michael Dreckman are suing Mercy Medical Center and services for his alleged wrongful death.
nwestiowa.com
The Spa Room opens in the Centre Mall
SIOUX CENTER—A new business has come to the Centre Mall in Sioux Center. The Spa Room, owned and operated by Kelly Kamerman, opened in January in the former Doelman Financial location. As a licensed aesthetician, Kamerman is trained in skin care and beautification. The focus of the 37-year-old Sioux...
Vermillion Plain Talk
15 Acres of Missouri River Frontage, on wooded bluffs near
15 Acres of Missouri River Frontage, on wooded bluffs near Ponca for sale or annual lease. Beautiful remodeled cabin. Lots of deer and turkeys. Available March 1st, call 402-755-4257.
siouxlandnews.com
Crittenton Center adding tiny homes to property for teens to learn independent skills
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Crittenton Center is adding tiny homes to its property for teenagers to learn independence skills. The idea came to mind 18 months ago at a meeting. One of the needs brought up was to provide additional housing to help youth aging out of...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Tru Quoc Nguyen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his probation. Tru Quoc Nguyen is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on probation for federal drug charges. Nguyen is 51 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs...
kscj.com
SCHOOL OFFICIALS WANT BERTRAND LAWSUIT DISMISSED
THERE’S NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CASE OF A SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN’S LAWSUIT VERSUS THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, ITS BOARD PRESIDENT AND A FORMER EMPLOYEE. THE DEFENDANTS, INCLUDING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAN GREENWELL AND BRIAN FAHRENHOLZ HAVE FILED A JOINT RESPONSE TO RICK BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT DENYING MOST OF BERTRAND’S ALLEGATIONS IN THE CASE.
Siouxland high school athletes sign National Letter of Intent to continue academic and athletic career
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Plenty of Siouxland high school athletes signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. That includes Sioux City East two-way star Brady Wavrunek, who signed to North Dakota State University. The Black Raiders’ product was a force on both sides of […]
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley
SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
Sioux City woman pleads not guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth
A Sioux City woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Comments / 0