Sioux City, IA

kscj.com

WORD SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM A SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON SEPTEMBER 24TH OF 2021. 19-YEAR-OLD AARON WORD HAD BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE SHOOTING OF TRAY EHLERS IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

MERCYONE DEBUTS HYBRID MEDICAL PROCEDURAL ROOM

SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE HOSPITAL HAS DEBUTED A HYBRID PROCEDURAL ROOM TO SERVE ITS PATIENTS. CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER DR. KEITH VOLLSTEDT SAYS THE ROOM WILL SERVE A VARIETY OF PURPOSES INCLUDING MULTI SIMULTANEOUS PROCEDURES FOR A PATIENT:. HYBRID1 OC……..WITH THE CASE. :20. AND THAT COULD INVOLVE SEVERAL DOCTORS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Homelessness and housing: Part 1

REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Driver uninjured in I-29 semi fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A semi-driver was not injured after the cab of his semi caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The driver had pulled off of I-29 NB and ended up in the ditch near the Singing Hills exit. The cab of his semi was completely engulfed and he was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Ben

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s Still Waiting Wednesday! This is Ben, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, Cane Corso-Mastiff mix. He was found on the 1400 block of Virginia Street right before Christmas. Ben is a big guy, over 100 pounds. Which means he’s extra full of love. He knows a […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Christian reflects on school choice bill

SIOUX CENTER—Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a school choice bill Jan. 24 called the Students First Act, which will allow any Iowa student to use state money to pay for private school tuition or other education expenses. “Parents deserve choice. Government can no longer stand in their way,” Reynolds...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY RANKED IN TOP 20 EMERGING HOUSING MARKETS IN U.S.

THE SIOUX CITY METRO HOUSING MARKET IS RANKED AS THE NUMBER 16 EMERGING HOUSING MARKET IN THE COUNTRY IN A NEW REPORT BY THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND REALTOR DOT. THE INDEX ANALYZES KEY HOUSING MARKET DATA, AS WELL AS ECONOMIC VITALITY AND LIFESTYLE METRICS, TO SURFACE EMERGING HOUSING MARKETS THAT OFFER A HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE AND ARE EXPECTED TO SEE FUTURE HOME PRICE APPRECIATION.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

The Spa Room opens in the Centre Mall

SIOUX CENTER—A new business has come to the Centre Mall in Sioux Center. The Spa Room, owned and operated by Kelly Kamerman, opened in January in the former Doelman Financial location. As a licensed aesthetician, Kamerman is trained in skin care and beautification. The focus of the 37-year-old Sioux...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Tru Quoc Nguyen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his probation. Tru Quoc Nguyen is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on probation for federal drug charges. Nguyen is 51 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SCHOOL OFFICIALS WANT BERTRAND LAWSUIT DISMISSED

THERE’S NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CASE OF A SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN’S LAWSUIT VERSUS THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, ITS BOARD PRESIDENT AND A FORMER EMPLOYEE. THE DEFENDANTS, INCLUDING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAN GREENWELL AND BRIAN FAHRENHOLZ HAVE FILED A JOINT RESPONSE TO RICK BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT DENYING MOST OF BERTRAND’S ALLEGATIONS IN THE CASE.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school athletes sign National Letter of Intent to continue academic and athletic career

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Plenty of Siouxland high school athletes signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. That includes Sioux City East two-way star Brady Wavrunek, who signed to North Dakota State University. The Black Raiders’ product was a force on both sides of […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley

SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
SIBLEY, IA

