Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Senate passes reproductive rights bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act early Saturday morning, which establishes that every Minnesotan has the freedom to decide their own reproductive health. The Senate debated all day Friday before senators approved the bill, H.F. 1, just shortly before 3 a.m....
Minnesota Senate panel takes in marijuana bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time ever Minnesota senators have taken testimony on a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana if it were to become law. Sen. Lindsey Port's Senate File 73 would create a regulated commercial cannabis marketplace in the state, and also provide expungement for those who were convicted of low-level marijuana offenses in the past.
CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
SE Minnesota Senator to Introduce Bill to Legalize Sports Betting
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- An effort to legalize sports betting in Minnesota is once again underway at the State Capitol. A bipartisan effort to align Minnesota with 36 states that offer sports betting in some capacity was left undone when lawmakers gaveled out of session last year. A 2018 Supreme Court ruling struck down a federal ban on sports betting and paved the way for states to legalize it.
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal
A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
KIMT
Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents
Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Thursday suspended a Republican state senator in a rare move that stripped the lawmaker of all legislative power while keeping the allegations against her a secret. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who is among a group of right-wing Statehouse Republicans, told reporters...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says cell phone number hacked
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year.The Republican governor, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, said in a statement that her personal cell phone number had been linked to hoax calls. She has written letters urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the release of her family's Social Security numbers after they were included in a list of personal information for thousands of people who visited the White House during then-President Donald Trump's term."Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences," Noem said in a statement. "If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."Noem said that South Dakota's Fusion Center, a state agency that compiles criminal intelligence, has been notified of the cell phone hack. Her office did not offer further evidence that the release of her personal information led to the hack.
Minnesota licensing board using ‘mafia tactics’ on new teachers to accept critical race theory: Experts
New teachers in Minnesota are expected to adopt aspects of critical race theory and gender ideology in order to acquire teaching licenses in the state.
Minnesota Senate passes CROWN Act to ban race-based hair discrimination
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday passed the CROWN Act, which prohibits discrimination against hair texture and styles. The CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” protects “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists.” “I […] The post Minnesota Senate passes CROWN Act to ban race-based hair discrimination appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
The Most Expensive High School in all of Minnesota
If you've ever attended a private college, you know how costly it can get. The same goes for private high schools as well. In fact, private secondary education institution tuition has skyrocketed in recent years. Education A Lot recently compiled its list of the priciest high schools in each state....
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Lawmakers set to reintroduce red light camera bill for Milwaukee pilot program
Some state lawmakers are reintroducing legislation this week that would allow Milwaukee to install red light cameras across the city.
The latest from the Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Welcome to the Thursday, February 2, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Wisconsin Supreme Court primary is less than three weeks away. An update on the partisan composition of state legislature seats around the country. Listen to our interview with Richard Wininger...
Governor Tim Walz’s proposed rebates and tax increases evoke relief, anxiety among Minnesotans
Several Minnesotans said proposed rebates of $1,000 or $2,000 would help them pay off some bills and other expenses. But they hope the governor’s proposed taxes won’t unduly harm them in the face of financial obstacles like inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Governor Tim Walz’s proposed rebates and tax increases evoke relief, anxiety among Minnesotans appeared first on Sahan Journal.
KIMT
House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison
Rep. Cedrick Frazier addresses the media Feb. 2 ahead of House Floor debate on HF28. The bill, which later passed the House, would restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony upon their release from incarceration. Photo by Catherine Davis/Session Daily. The Minnesota House passed a bill to restore...
South Dakota Senate censures, reinstates suspended lawmaker
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Wednesday censured and reinstated a Republican senator who was suspended last week amid allegations she harassed a legislative aide by telling the aide that she had harmed her child by getting him vaccinated. The Republican-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved a report from an investigative committee that concluded Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller harassed a staff member of the Legislative Research Council, which assists lawmakers with drafting bills and research. The aide, who has not been publicly named, filed a complaint last week alleging that Frye-Mueller became aggressive when she asked about vaccines and told the aide her child could die from them or have health issues. According to the complaint, the aide also said Frye-Mueller asked her about breastfeeding. When the aide said she wished she could breastfeed, Frye-Mueller allegedly suggested that the aide’s husband could “suck on my breasts” to get milk to come in, the complaint said. The aide said in her complaint — which was released by the Senate’s investigative committee this week — that Frye-Mueller’s husband was in the room at the time and that he “smiled and nodded.”
Comments / 0