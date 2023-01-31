Read full article on original website
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse to proceed
Rittenhouse’s attorneys did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Off-duty MPD officer assaulted at bar; security guard found not guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Tuesday, Jan. 31 found Terrance Walker not guilty of substantial battery in connection to a bar fight with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer at Revel Bar in the city's Bay View neighborhood. The incident occurred on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Case details. According...
Horrifying Details Revealed in Court After Chicago Woman Accused of Hiding Mother's Body in Freezer
Details were revealed in court Wednesday in the case of a 70-year-old woman accused of hiding her mother's body in a freezer, with prosecutors revealing the body has been concealed for nearly two years. According to a bond court proffer, 96-year-old Regina Michalski died at home on March 4, 2021,...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; man accused tells police, 'I don't do attempts'
RACINE, Wis. - An attempt to buy shoes ends in gunfire in Racine. Now, a 27-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges in the incident. The accused is Davonte Carraway – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Felony...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft, 3 men sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for three men who stole from Kohl's on 124th Street. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 8:30 p.m. Police said the men got away with more than $500 worth of shoes and athletic merchandise. They left in an older model (possibly 1990s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase vehicle used in abduction, boys arrested
Two Milwaukee boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night, Feb. 1 after a police chase. The vehicle had been used in an abduction.
Channel 3000
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Arrest made after Burlington school threat on Facebook
A person was arrested following a school threat on Facebook in Burlington on Wednesday morning, the City of Burlington Police Department said.
Wis. man found guilty of killing woman whose body was found in swamp in 1986
GREEN BAY, Wis. (TCD) -- A Brown County judge found a 67-year-old man guilty last week of killing a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in a swamp almost 40 years ago. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Lou Archie Griffin entered a plea of no contest Friday, Jan. 27, to homicide by reckless conduct, after he was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of intentional homicide for the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead. A Brown County judge found him guilty following the plea.
wlip.com
Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting
MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man accused of fatally shooting his father
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that happened near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday, Jan. 22. Prosecutors accuse Tra-Von Barnes of shooting his father, killing him. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Vliet in...
WISN
I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen
WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
Body found in NW Side freezer ID'd, may be landlord's elderly mother, residents say
"It started off with a wellness check and it ended with someone being found in the freezer," Regina Michalski's granddaughter said.
