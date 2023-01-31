ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Prairie, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Off-duty MPD officer assaulted at bar; security guard found not guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Tuesday, Jan. 31 found Terrance Walker not guilty of substantial battery in connection to a bar fight with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer at Revel Bar in the city's Bay View neighborhood. The incident occurred on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Case details. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; man accused tells police, 'I don't do attempts'

RACINE, Wis. - An attempt to buy shoes ends in gunfire in Racine. Now, a 27-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges in the incident. The accused is Davonte Carraway – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Felony...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Kohl's theft, 3 men sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for three men who stole from Kohl's on 124th Street. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 8:30 p.m. Police said the men got away with more than $500 worth of shoes and athletic merchandise. They left in an older model (possibly 1990s...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
truecrimedaily

Wis. man found guilty of killing woman whose body was found in swamp in 1986

GREEN BAY, Wis. (TCD) -- A Brown County judge found a 67-year-old man guilty last week of killing a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in a swamp almost 40 years ago. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Lou Archie Griffin entered a plea of no contest Friday, Jan. 27, to homicide by reckless conduct, after he was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of intentional homicide for the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead. A Brown County judge found him guilty following the plea.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
ZION, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting

MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide: Man accused of fatally shooting his father

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that happened near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday, Jan. 22. Prosecutors accuse Tra-Von Barnes of shooting his father, killing him. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Vliet in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen

WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
WAUKESHA, WI

