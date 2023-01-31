ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time

It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
Decider.com

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Is “Absolutely Devastated” Over Lisa Loring’s Death

Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actor Lisa Loring.  Loring passed away on Jan. 28 at age 64 due to complications from a stroke. The actor starred as Wednesday in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. Nearly a decade later, she reprised her role in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. According to Yahoo!, Ortega shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 31). The Netflix actor posted two black-and-white photos of Loring with the caption, “Absolutely...
Variety

‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu

Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
New York Post

Lisa Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams, dead at 64

Lisa Loring — who played the original Wednesday Addams character on the original “Addams Family” television show — has died. She was 64. Loring was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a “massive stroke,” her friend Laurie Jacobson said in a post on Facebook announcing the death. “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring,” Jacobson wrote. “4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days.” Loring’s family made the decision to remove the life support on Saturday and she passed overnight. Jacobson added: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Loring was just 6 years old when she played Wednesday from 1964-1966. She also appeared in the sitcom “The Pruitts of Southampton” and the epic CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”
Black Enterprise

Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Pictures and Videos of Baby Shower

This weekend, multi-talented Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower. Palmer shared her baby shower with her many Instagram followers. The Akeelah and the Bee actress, donned a tan maxi dress, showing off her baby bump,...
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’

It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
E! News

