Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time
It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Is “Absolutely Devastated” Over Lisa Loring’s Death
Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actor Lisa Loring. Loring passed away on Jan. 28 at age 64 due to complications from a stroke. The actor starred as Wednesday in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. Nearly a decade later, she reprised her role in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. According to Yahoo!, Ortega shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 31). The Netflix actor posted two black-and-white photos of Loring with the caption, “Absolutely...
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
Stranger Things Writers Shut Down One Spinoff Rumor
As Eleven previously said, "Friends don't lie." Which explains why the official Twitter account for the writers' room of Stranger Things shut down a rumor that Millie Bobby Brown was slated to...
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Ashley Gets Some Terrible News on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' — Is Bar Still in Jail?
Bar and Ashley have certainly been through a lot since they found each other. The young couple have been together since 2016 when they were both just 19 years old. Before she got pregnant, Ashley was dancing in Las Vegas while Bar was living that party life. Obviously, a baby called for some drastic changes, so they moved in with Ashley's mom back in California.
Lisa Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams, dead at 64
Lisa Loring — who played the original Wednesday Addams character on the original “Addams Family” television show — has died. She was 64. Loring was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a “massive stroke,” her friend Laurie Jacobson said in a post on Facebook announcing the death. “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring,” Jacobson wrote. “4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days.” Loring’s family made the decision to remove the life support on Saturday and she passed overnight. Jacobson added: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Loring was just 6 years old when she played Wednesday from 1964-1966. She also appeared in the sitcom “The Pruitts of Southampton” and the epic CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’
Rickey Smiley returned to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and took some time to reflect on the passing of his son Brandon while sharing his appreciation for God and everyone's prayers. The post Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Pictures and Videos of Baby Shower
This weekend, multi-talented Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower. Palmer shared her baby shower with her many Instagram followers. The Akeelah and the Bee actress, donned a tan maxi dress, showing off her baby bump,...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Fans Concerned After Rapper Nelly’s Eyes Roll to Back of His Head in Bizarre Performance
Rapper Nelly had the internet running wild with theories about why he was rolling his eyes in the back of his head during a recent live performance. Nelly hit the stage in Melbourne, Australia to perform a few of his hits for a crowd of fans at Juicy Fest. One fan was recording and zoomed in during Nelly’s performance of his county hit Over and Over.
Vanna White Left Stunned After Another Inappropriate Comment From Pat Sajak
Even the audience didn't know how to react.
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy’s Home Stripped Bare by Intruder, Including Her Fridge and Kitchen Sink
Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab. Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home was nearly completely ransacked while Tammy spends time in rehab.
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’
It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
