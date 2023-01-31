Police charge woman in shooting at Walmart Supercenter

A woman is jailed in the Nash County Detention Center in connection with a report of gunfire late Sunday afternoon just outside the Walmart Supercenter, police and records said.

Trushania Taylor, 24, is charged with one count of felony discharging a weapon into occupied property and four counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, Nash County District Court records said.

Taylor also is charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor discharging a firearm in the city, the District Court records said.

Investigators determined a disturbance occurred between Taylor and her boyfriend, Omar Brickhouse, 27, police Capt. Ryan Hepler told the Telegram via email on Tuesday.

Immediately after the verbal altercation, Taylor fired a single shot into a vehicle with Brickhouse and three other people aboard, Hepler said.

Nash County District Court records said Taylor is accused of discharging a 9mm handgun into a Honda CR-V in front of the Walmart Supercenter while Brickhouse, Marquella Watson, Lakisha Richardson and Jasmine Lucas were aboard.

No one was injured and there was no other damage in the area, Hepler said.

Taylor was located and arrested and the firearm also was located and seized as evidence, Hepler said.

Taylor remains in custody under a $25,000 secured bond, the Nash County sheriff’s online jail records said.

Taylor had listed an address in the 100 block of Boyd Court, Nash County District Court records said.

The District Court records said that Taylor appeared before the District Court on Monday and that the District Court appointed attorney Richard Hamlett to represent her. The District Court records said that Taylor is due back on Feb. 16 for a probable cause hearing to determine whether the case should be transferred to Superior Court.

Officers responded about 5:24 p.m. on Sunday to the Walmart Supercenter, which is at the Cobb Corners shopping center in the northwestern part of the city. Arriving officers found out a domestic disturbance had occurred between people who knew each other, police have said.

Preliminary investigations determined that what had occurred was in connection to a custody dispute over a child, police have said.