ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Police charge woman in shooting at Walmart Supercenter

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lx7wQ_0kXPgKzv00

A woman is jailed in the Nash County Detention Center in connection with a report of gunfire late Sunday afternoon just outside the Walmart Supercenter, police and records said.

Trushania Taylor, 24, is charged with one count of felony discharging a weapon into occupied property and four counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, Nash County District Court records said.

Taylor also is charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor discharging a firearm in the city, the District Court records said.

Investigators determined a disturbance occurred between Taylor and her boyfriend, Omar Brickhouse, 27, police Capt. Ryan Hepler told the Telegram via email on Tuesday.

Immediately after the verbal altercation, Taylor fired a single shot into a vehicle with Brickhouse and three other people aboard, Hepler said.

Nash County District Court records said Taylor is accused of discharging a 9mm handgun into a Honda CR-V in front of the Walmart Supercenter while Brickhouse, Marquella Watson, Lakisha Richardson and Jasmine Lucas were aboard.

No one was injured and there was no other damage in the area, Hepler said.

Taylor was located and arrested and the firearm also was located and seized as evidence, Hepler said.

Taylor remains in custody under a $25,000 secured bond, the Nash County sheriff’s online jail records said.

Taylor had listed an address in the 100 block of Boyd Court, Nash County District Court records said.

The District Court records said that Taylor appeared before the District Court on Monday and that the District Court appointed attorney Richard Hamlett to represent her. The District Court records said that Taylor is due back on Feb. 16 for a probable cause hearing to determine whether the case should be transferred to Superior Court.

Officers responded about 5:24 p.m. on Sunday to the Walmart Supercenter, which is at the Cobb Corners shopping center in the northwestern part of the city. Arriving officers found out a domestic disturbance had occurred between people who knew each other, police have said.

Preliminary investigations determined that what had occurred was in connection to a custody dispute over a child, police have said.

Comments / 8

Ncnovembergrl
3d ago

There are lots of ways to solve things besides resorting to violence. America doesn't seem to be the right country for some people. Haiti would be a better alternative.

Reply(2)
2
Related
rrspin.com

Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise

A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a deadly shooting in one Pitt County town. Bethel police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. for the shooting. A man’s body was lying...
BETHEL, NC
cbs17

1 woman, 3 men nabbed in Halifax County for meth, weed: sheriff

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Wednesday evening for having multiple drugs and a gun, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 520 Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday, deputies said.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property

OXFORD, N.C. — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
NASH COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Three charged in murder case

MURFREESBORO – Three individuals are in custody, charged in the death of a local man who was originally reported missing. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified those charged as 17-year-old Omarion Drake, 41-year-old Norman White, and 50-year old Charita Cherry. All reside in the 1100 block of Benthall Bridge Road, located south of Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, NC
cbs17

Enfield woman charged with taking more than $700 worth of items from Walmart in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Enfield woman was arrested Tuesday after Roanoke Rapids police said she took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart. Around 6:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the store in regards to a woman that just took property without paying for it, police said. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with management and headed in the direction the female went with a cart full of Walmart property.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy