Everton set to reject PSV Eindhoven's £15m bid for Jarrad Branthwaite

PSV Eindhoven have made a fresh offer for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite is currently on loan at the Dutch club, and they want to make the deal a permanent one.

However, their bid, which is understood to be worth around £15m, is likely to be turned down.

Branthwaite has impressed during his loan spell in the Netherlands, and has started each of PSV's last five league games.

The side have kept three clean sheets during this period, and his performances have convinced PSV that he is worth tying down to a long-term deal.

Everton appear to be reluctant to let Branthwaite leave permanently, though, with the 20-year-old still having two-and-a-half years left on his Goodison Park deal.

Branthwaite has only played 13 senior games for the Toffees, but has shown glimpses of his talent in the Premier League.

He scored his only goal in England's top-flight against Chelsea in December 2021 to earn his team a point at Stamford Bridge.

However, he also struggled in latter stages of last season as he was sent off in a 3-2 home defeat against Brentford, and then played the full 90 minutes when Everton were thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal on the final day of the campaign.