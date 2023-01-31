ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley’s Friends Trash Priscilla Presley For Contesting Will, Call It A ‘Money Grab’ By An Estranged Mother

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley ’s close friends are starting to speak out against the late singer’s mom Priscilla and her attempt to take over her daughter’s trust, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last week, Priscilla rushed to court demanding she is named a co-trustee of a trust established by Lisa Marie.

Priscilla said she was named the co-trustee , along with Lisa Marie’s ex-business manager, back in 2010. However, she said there was a 2016 amendment to the trust that kicked her off and put Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley as sole trustee. Priscilla said the amendment was signed but “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.” She asked the court to find the 2016 amendment invalid and put her on as co-trustee.

Riley has yet to reveal her plan of action . Priscilla did note she believed Riley should serve as co-trustee but only with her there too.

Now, sources close to Lisa Marie are trashing Priscilla for her “money grab” in court.

“It’s strictly a money grab,” a source told Page Six . “She had no relationship with Priscilla, [her ex-husband] Michael Lockwood, or her half-brother [Navarone Garibaldi].”

The insider pointed out that Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael is currently sharing a publicist named Caroline Galloway.

Another source told People , "Lisa's intent was very clear. Lisa really didn't feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest." A friend close to Lisa Marie said Priscilla’s petition to regain control is everything Lisa Marie didn’t want.

The source added that in 2016 when the amendment was signed , Lisa Marie and Priscilla “did not have a relationship.”

“Lisa lived her life authentically … She wouldn't remain quiet when she was being taken advantage of," a friend said. "At the end of the day, these are her wishes, and there's no question as to what her wishes were. No one's going to be able to reinvent the last seven or eight years and say no, no, no."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie died with $3 million in debt but her estate is set to receive $35 million from her life insurance policies.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie previously accused her ex-business manager Barry Siegel of negligent mismanagement of her finances. She blamed him for the $100 million trust set up by Elvis being squandered. He accused her wild spending of being the reason.

"There's substantial documentation that basically Lisa was the only trustee," a source added. "Priscilla did not participate in anything, as [Siegel also] hadn't for years before… At the end of the day, a trustee is supposed to have limited power — they're supposed to not be able to do anything bad or stupid. No one can argue that Riley being the trustee is going to not be to the benefit of the twins."

Comments / 7

Diane Cahoon Shane
3d ago

In another post it states that Priscilla name is spelled wrong! I would be suspicious if my daughter "misspelled" my name! Priscilla is not about the money...she has her own. This is about making sure everything is legit for her grandkids.

Reply
2
Sharon Haywood
2d ago

there is nothing wrong with what Priscilla is doing for her daughter I would do the same thing too she's not only looking out for her daughter she's looking out for the state of Elvis because it's obvious it's too many hands in the pot of that man inheritance and everybody took advantage of Lisa Marie because she was so naive at her age after looking at her throughout her life because I have a little age on me all I can do is shake my head she was a love and kind person and was taking advantage of like people did her dad but her dad was much stronger. so don't be mad at Priscilla she's doing just what I would have done myself. do what you have to do Priscilla!!!!!!!

Reply
2
The View
2d ago

Priscilla took Elvis's 10 million dollars and turned it into 100 million dollars. Lisa Marie turned 25 and was handed over 100 million dollars. Lisa made a mess of it. They don't even own Elvis 's image anymore, That insurance policy should be used to try and get some of Elvis enterprise back on track. Lisa destroyed everything she touched. If anyone could get it back on track .. It would be Priscilla.

Reply
2
