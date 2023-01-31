Lisa Marie Presley’s Friends Trash Priscilla Presley For Contesting Will, Call It A ‘Money Grab’ By An Estranged Mother

MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley ’s close friends are starting to speak out against the late singer’s mom Priscilla and her attempt to take over her daughter’s trust, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last week, Priscilla rushed to court demanding she is named a co-trustee of a trust established by Lisa Marie.

Priscilla said she was named the co-trustee , along with Lisa Marie’s ex-business manager, back in 2010. However, she said there was a 2016 amendment to the trust that kicked her off and put Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley as sole trustee. Priscilla said the amendment was signed but “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.” She asked the court to find the 2016 amendment invalid and put her on as co-trustee.

Riley has yet to reveal her plan of action . Priscilla did note she believed Riley should serve as co-trustee but only with her there too.

Now, sources close to Lisa Marie are trashing Priscilla for her “money grab” in court.

“It’s strictly a money grab,” a source told Page Six . “She had no relationship with Priscilla, [her ex-husband] Michael Lockwood, or her half-brother [Navarone Garibaldi].”

The insider pointed out that Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael is currently sharing a publicist named Caroline Galloway.

Another source told People , "Lisa's intent was very clear. Lisa really didn't feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest." A friend close to Lisa Marie said Priscilla’s petition to regain control is everything Lisa Marie didn’t want.

The source added that in 2016 when the amendment was signed , Lisa Marie and Priscilla “did not have a relationship.”

“Lisa lived her life authentically … She wouldn't remain quiet when she was being taken advantage of," a friend said. "At the end of the day, these are her wishes, and there's no question as to what her wishes were. No one's going to be able to reinvent the last seven or eight years and say no, no, no."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie died with $3 million in debt but her estate is set to receive $35 million from her life insurance policies.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie previously accused her ex-business manager Barry Siegel of negligent mismanagement of her finances. She blamed him for the $100 million trust set up by Elvis being squandered. He accused her wild spending of being the reason.

"There's substantial documentation that basically Lisa was the only trustee," a source added. "Priscilla did not participate in anything, as [Siegel also] hadn't for years before… At the end of the day, a trustee is supposed to have limited power — they're supposed to not be able to do anything bad or stupid. No one can argue that Riley being the trustee is going to not be to the benefit of the twins."