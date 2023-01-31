Read full article on original website
Clayton, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Pike County High School basketball team will have a game with Barbour County High School on February 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
opelikaobserver.com
A Home Away from Home at The Jailhouse
OPELIKA — Downtown Opelika is known for having restaurants full of great food and quality bars for adults to enjoy. While many Opelika residents already have their pick of the best eatery, there is one bar unlike any other. After walking between the bustling pinball machines and neon LED...
Alabama metro where homes are selling for the most over asking price
There’s been a slowdown in the housing market but homes are still selling and increasing in price. The increase in price is especially true in some places where homes continue to attract more than asking price. Ranking site Stacker recently found only 30 metros currently have homes that are...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
WTVM
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A sports and entertainment venue is coming to Opelika soon. Construction is underway for Tigertown Sports, right behind Lowes. It will include a miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, and a full service bar. The new business is expected to cater to all ages.
Opelika-Auburn News
Fighting heart disease one town at a time: Opelika Heart Center brings patients care by mobile clinic RV
The month of February is American Heart Month, a time to shine a spotlight on heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of Americans. East Alabama Medical Center cardiologist Dr. John Mitchell said that in the Deep South he sees a lot of patients with heart disease or the risk factors that lead to it, such as high blood pressure.
WTVM
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash is now clear on I-185 southbound. The accident occurred near exit 6 - Macon Road exit - on the interstate.
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Student Drugged Over the Weekend
AUBURN, Ala (EETV) - On late Saturday or early Sunday morning, a woman was involuntarily given a drug at a party in an Auburn-affiliated apartment complex. According to an email from Auburn University Campus Safety and Security, the victim's symptoms aligned with symptoms with GHB, known as the date rape drug. The victim is a student at Auburn University.
