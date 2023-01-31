Read full article on original website
Related
Bitter cold returning; Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chicago area
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for counties such as McHenry, Lake, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage and Northern Cook. The advisory begins at 11 p.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Friday. Wind chills could be as low as 25 below zero.
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
As Haley Mansion begins repairs after fire, couple hoping they can keep wedding plans there
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleanup and repairs are underway at the historic Patrick C. Haley Mansion in Joliet, after a fire caused extensive damage Wednesday afternoon at the popular event space.How quickly could the business reopen? That's the question from at least one bride and groom who said they still haven't heard from staff if they need to find something new.Typically hosting black tie and bridal white, the historic Haley Mansion is now awash with the green of ServPro damage restoration crews.Meantime, soon-to-be married, Katie Edgeworth and Mike Doolin who have had their hearts set on marrying here since the day...
947wls.com
5 More Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing around Chicago
Sorry, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers, you’re losing more stores to shop at…. Chicago area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing. These locations are in Chicago Ridge, Crystal Lake, Forest Park, Geneva, and Wilmette. These are locations added to the six stores that closed from Bed Bath and...
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Take Weekend Car Trips From Chicago
A road trip from Chicago to the Smokies is a must-do for vacationers looking to experience some of America's most stunning nature. This area of Tennessee draws more than 11 million visitors each year. With 850 miles of hiking trails, the Smokies are perfect for those who love the great outdoors. But if you're not into the outdoors, the area also has several museums and other attractions to keep you busy.
Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today
It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
Groundhog Day is Coming Up — And The Movie Was Filmed All Throughout a Chicago Suburb
It's a beloved winter holiday featuring a plump groundhog and an iconic movie -- but did you know it was filmed just outside of Chicago?. Across the country, rodents at celebrations early in the morning on Feb. 2 will be lifted up in observance of Groundhog's Day -- which, it is said, marks approximately six weeks until spring -- but only one local marmot will predict the weather from the exact same location that in 1992, Bill Murray did as the weather man in the cult classic 'Groundhog Day.'
10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With
Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
Massive Schaumburg fire that destroyed commercial building started by car repair mishap
Sparks from a cutting tool ignited some gas-soaked rags, sparking the huge blaze.
Driver dies after car plunges into icy pond in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — A person has died after being rescued from a vehicle that plunged into an icy pond in Aurora. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near South Eola and Montgomery Road. Officers responded to the scene and five officers rescued the driver who was inside the Toyota. The person, identified as 23-year-old […]
Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
elmwoodpark.org
First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday
WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
WSPY NEWS
Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora
The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
950 Stonegate Drive, Highland Park
A decidedly different north suburban home with mid-century aesthetic and modern updates. This 6900-square-foot property, with an indoor pool and finished basement, lives as a family home while presenting as an entertaining mecca. Location: Highland Park, IL. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5.5. Square footage: 6,900. Price: $1,200,000. Presented by: Debbie Hymen,...
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must try
My absolute favorite Asian restaurant serving Chinese and Indonesian food has brand new menu items for the new year. The restaurant that I am talking about is Phat Phat in Schaumburg.
Comments / 0