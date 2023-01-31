ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Related
WEAR

Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Escambia County looks to address homeless camps popping up on major roadways

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners say they're getting a growing number of complaints about homeless people setting up camp next to some major roadways. Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says many of the homeless who were underneath the I-110 bridge in Pensacola were forced to move to other places in the county. Now, camps are popping up all over the area.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

FHP FATAL HIT AND RUN ARREST

On February 3, 2023, Ms. Sara Nicole Hudson of Pensacola, Florida was arrested on charges related to a traffic crash that occurred upon State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) on January 16, 2022 in Escambia County, Florida. The crash involved two vehicles, with two occupants deceased. Ms. Hudson was operating her...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach crossing guard earns Florida Guard of the Year Extra Mile Award

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The first Friday in February is marked as Florida Crossing Guard Appreciation Day. On Feb. 3, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Okaloosa County School District and the Florida Department of Transportation honored nine crossing guards at the Shalimar Headquarters. Alongside the certificates of appreciation and a reading of Gov. Ron […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
OBA

Sheriff, Gulf Shores sign agreement for special event help

Arrest by deputies in spring break, Hangout Fest will be handled by city court. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office are considering an agreement that will keep any arrests made by deputies during special events in town in municipal court.
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

Contractor Jesse LaCoste denied bond following Escambia County court appearance

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Contractor Jesse LaCoste was denied bond Thursday in Escambia County as he awaits extradition to face a larceny charge in Okaloosa County. LaCoste appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon after he was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He was previously arrested in Escambia County on Jan. 25 on larceny and fraud charges before being released on $130,000 bond.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...

