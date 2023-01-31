Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Targeted opening date for second span of Three Mile Bridge set for Feb. 13
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The target opening date for the second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is Feb. 13, according to Senator Doug Broxson. WEAR News received a ride along Friday morning with lawmakers on the new portion of the bridge. While Feb. 13 is the goal, Broxson added...
WEAR
Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
WEAR
Escambia County looks to address homeless camps popping up on major roadways
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners say they're getting a growing number of complaints about homeless people setting up camp next to some major roadways. Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says many of the homeless who were underneath the I-110 bridge in Pensacola were forced to move to other places in the county. Now, camps are popping up all over the area.
navarrenewspaper.com
FHP FATAL HIT AND RUN ARREST
On February 3, 2023, Ms. Sara Nicole Hudson of Pensacola, Florida was arrested on charges related to a traffic crash that occurred upon State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) on January 16, 2022 in Escambia County, Florida. The crash involved two vehicles, with two occupants deceased. Ms. Hudson was operating her...
Bridge repair over I-10 in Baldwin Co. set for Feb. 8, could last a month: ALDOT
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month. “ALDO anticipates work to start on Wednesday, February 8 and to be completed by approximately March 1,” reads the release. […]
Fort Walton Beach crossing guard earns Florida Guard of the Year Extra Mile Award
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The first Friday in February is marked as Florida Crossing Guard Appreciation Day. On Feb. 3, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Okaloosa County School District and the Florida Department of Transportation honored nine crossing guards at the Shalimar Headquarters. Alongside the certificates of appreciation and a reading of Gov. Ron […]
Fire, explosion at Fortis Institute facility: Escambia Co. Fire-Rescue
UPDATE (4:20 p.m.): County officials told WKRG News 5 four people were inspected by EMS on-scene. They said two people chose to go to the hospital under their own power and the other two refused additional treatment. There were no EMS transports.” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue said they responded […]
WEAR
Pensacola Bay Bridge closed for short time due to demolition project
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police will be closing down the Pensacola Bay Bridge for a short time Wednesday for a demolition project. Police say the bridge will be closed some time between 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in both directions. This project consists of demolishing a portion of the old...
Sheriff, Gulf Shores sign agreement for special event help
Arrest by deputies in spring break, Hangout Fest will be handled by city court. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office are considering an agreement that will keep any arrests made by deputies during special events in town in municipal court.
Pensacola woman charged with vehicular homicide in 2022 fatal hit-and-run: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal 2022 hit-and-run that left two dead. Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. FHP said […]
WEAR
Deputies stop car suspected in drive-by shootings in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are working a scene in west Pensacola Thursday afternoon after stopping a car suspected in drive-by shootings. The active scene is at B Street and DeSoto Street. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident at 1 p.m. Pictures show a white vehicle that...
WEAR
5 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Five people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Wednesday night. The crash happened on Mobile Highway and Saufley Field Road at 5:58 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black Subaru struck a gray Dodge Ram, which then struck a...
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
WEAR
Report: LaCoste never started work on $400,000 Okaloosa County home he agreed to build
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states Jesse LaCoste signed a contract to build a new $400,000 home in Okaloosa County, but never started the job despite receiving nearly $100,000 from the victim. WEAR News reported Wednesday that the embattled contractor was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in Escambia County...
WEAR
Contractor Jesse LaCoste denied bond following Escambia County court appearance
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Contractor Jesse LaCoste was denied bond Thursday in Escambia County as he awaits extradition to face a larceny charge in Okaloosa County. LaCoste appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon after he was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He was previously arrested in Escambia County on Jan. 25 on larceny and fraud charges before being released on $130,000 bond.
WEAR
Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
2 arrested after drive-by shooting on Y Street: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Y Street on Thursday. Zykeir Tomarcus Knight, 19, and Leslie Howard Huff, 21, were both arrested and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told WKRG News […]
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office considers new technology to detect gun shots
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia Sheriff’s Office is requesting state funds to help them launch ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter uses microphones to detect a gun shot and drops a pin on the location where the shots are fired. The City of Mobile started using the system in July. Mobile’s Executive...
Catalytic converter thieves target Mitsubishi and Toyota cars in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said four catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Destin on Feb. 1. OCSO said in a post online the thieves took the parts from three Mitsubishi Outlanders and one Toyota Tacoma. “Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals and removal can take less […]
WEAR
Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
Comments / 0