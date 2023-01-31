Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The 5 highest ranked burger joints in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous RestaurantMadocMiami, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Most Coral Gables voters OK with annexation; more approve of Mayor Vince Lago
Lago has been a driving force behind efforts to extend Coral Gables’ boundaries over the last two years. More than half of Coral Gables voters favor a renewed push to annex the neighborhood of Little Gables, while over two-thirds support the man behind the move, Mayor Vince Lago, new polling shows.
floridapolitics.com
‘Enough political lip service’: Michael Grieco launches campaign for Miami Beach Mayor
It's his second run at the Miami Beach mayoralty. Michael Grieco’s departure from the Florida Legislature last year prompted questions about what his next political move would be. Consider that question answered. On Wednesday, Grieco announced the launch of his campaign to succeed Dan Gelber, a fellow Democrat, as...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Avery Lopez joins The Southern Group
Lopez will focus on policy and appropriations at the statewide and county levels. Veteran campaign strategist and legislative staffer Avery Lopez is joining lobbying firm The Southern Group. Lopez brings years of experience in Florida politics, earning a reputation as a strategic mind on the campaign trail and a formidable...
southdadenewsleader.com
Community applauds naming of police station after Chief Al Rolle
Sean Fletcher served Homestead as a reserve police officer for 15 years and worked as a detective and a sergeant. Now a Homestead Council member, Fletcher has great respect for Homestead Police Chief Alexander Rolle. “Rolle was the first black police chief in Homestead and is the longest serving chief...
WSVN-TV
Miramar passes resolution denouncing DeSantis’ decision to pull AP Black studies course
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Miramar have passed a resolution aimed directly at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision about the content of a course on African American studies. The Miramar City Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday night, the first day of Black History Month. “I...
Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'
Twitter erupted in both jokes and anger after a 'tone-deaf' Miami police car was unveiled with an Africa-theme for Black History Month.
Miami Proud: For trailblazing attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, it's OK to be first, but never last
MIAMI - As the first Black woman to hold the position of chair of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the economic engine for the county, Yolanda Cash Jackson checks off another first on her list. The Miami native grew up in Liberty City, graduated from Miami Edison High and is a double graduate from the University of Florida for both her bachelor's degree and juris doctor.In 1990 her first job as a clerk at a law firm in Miami, she was the only female Black lawyer.A few firm moves later, she joined then Becker and Poliakoff (Becker Law), where she found her niche...
islandernews.com
"People on Key Biscayne need to wake up." – Virginia Key Advisory Board member to island residents
Putting in a public boat ramp before Miami Marine Stadium gets restored has raised plenty of concerns, including those from the Virginia Key Advisory Board. "We thought it was a bad idea, like six years ago," said Vinson Richter, "but it's like a vampire, it keeps coming back and it's hard to kill."
Complex
Miami Mayor Unveils Black History Month-Themed Police Cruiser
Miami police are catching heat over a newly revealed cruiser design intended to commemorate Black History Month. According to WSVN, the vehicle debuted on Thursday outside the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum in the Overtown neighborhood. Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales helped unveil the cruiser, which was wrapped in Pan-African colors, Black Power fists, and an outline of the African continent.
districtadministration.com
One superintendent’s rocky road ends as school board battles rage on
Vickie Cartwright’s saga as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools—and her months-long battle with its school board—appears to have come to an end with a $365,000 separation agreement. Cartwright grabbed national headlines during the height of the COVID pandemic for imposing a mask mandate despite Florida Gov....
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.1.23
Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. Veteran campaign strategist and legislative staffer Avery Lopez is joining lobbying firm The Southern Group. “Miami Dade County is one of the hottest political markets in the country and Avery has distinguished himself there as a trusted operative who knows how to deliver,” shared Southern Group Founder and Chairman Paul Bradshaw.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead celebrates its 110th Birthday
On Friday, January 27th, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner hosted a birthday celebration marking the 110 years since the City’s founding. Mayor Losner told the crowd of present and former city officials and employees as well as a number of descendants of the earliest residents of the city, “Homestead has come a long way and it’s interesting to note there are more of us here today than the 26 who were actually present to vote for the incorporation 110 years ago to the day.”
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade unveils battery-powered transit bus amid climate efforts
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has rolled out a cleaner mode of public transportation. One of the county’s new battery-powered electric buses was unveiled Thursday in Miami as part of its climate action strategy. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the goal of the new bus fleet is to...
Broward poised to settle whistleblower lawsuit with ex-employee
A former Broward County employee accuses the county of failing to protect him once he blew the whistle on corruption at Port Everglades. Now, the county will consider whether to settle his lawsuit. The County Commission will vote Feb. 7 on a settlement with Christopher Rosinski, a former employee at the port, for $91,500, according to an agenda item for the upcoming Broward County Commission ...
Click10.com
Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans
MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
Miami-Dade's first courthouse was originally slave quarters
MIAMI - As he ran his hands over the rough west wall of what most in South Florida regard as Miami-Dade's first courthouse, Dr. Marvin Dunn said he feels the pain. Dr. Dunn, a retired Florida International University professor, historian, and author of several books on the Black experience in Florida said, "I think about the hands that built this." Constructed in 1844 by slaves for slaves, the sturdy stone structure was originally located further east on the Miami River. It was moved in 1925 for preservation. It is one of Miami's most prominent historical buildings. ...
floridapolitics.com
Broward lawmakers see few options to stop school vouchers ‘bleeding’ public schools
Leaders raise the alarm about public money going to private schools. The proposed expansion of school vouchers — and the resulting decrease in money for Broward County public schools — produced some sharp exchanges between state lawmakers and School Board members Thursday. One newly elected School Board member...
Miami Gardens residents displaced by apartment fire turn to courts for relief
MIAMI GARDENS - On Thursday, unit owners from the New World Condo Complex turned to the courts for help, wanting someone new to run the place. "The court will grant the emergency motion to appoint a receiver," announced Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Carlos Lopez during an emergency hearing. Former Judge David Gersten was appointed to oversee operations at the New World Condominium complex as a receiver. This comes after a devastating fire Saturday that put 200 people out of their homes. "I would like three judges like him to come in and take it over, said 77-year-old unit owner Valerie Hunter. She's is living in...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade Black Economic Development Agency accepting applicants for business grants
Amid inflation and recession anxieties, Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) is disseminating $10,000 grants to 25 successful business owners of registered for-profit or not-for-profit enterprises operating in Miami-Dade County. MDEAT, an agency committed to ensuring Black residents participate in Miami-Dade County’s economic growth, is accepting applications for its Small Minority...
