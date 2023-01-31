CNN staffers have been left "shaken" after the network's golden boy Don Lemon exploded on his co-star Kaitlan Collins in an off-camera spat that showed he might not be able to handle the morning television pressure, RadarOnline.com has learned. After it was revealed Lemon was struggling to share the spotlight following his AM move, news broke of a heated altercation he allegedly started with his CNN This Morning co-anchor that took place on December 8. The alleged confrontation was so heated that employees are still rattled by it today.Sources told the NY Post that Lemon, 56, approached Collins, 30, after...

1 DAY AGO