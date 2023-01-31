Read full article on original website
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Project Harmony hosting event for those impacted by Target shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — If you or someone you know is impacted by the Omaha target shooting, Project Harmony could help. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, mental health professionals will be at the Project Harmony location on 120th and Q streets. There, people can get access to a variety of resources,...
KETV.com
Omaha behavioral health group talks treatment for troubled teens
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV Investigates reported on a 15-year-old boy accused of trying to light women on fire outside Westroads mall — he's charged as a juvenile, so we're not releasing his name. Court records show he'd spent the better part of a year getting help for his...
Nebraska bill would require parents be notified of daycare abuse
What happened at Rosewood Academy, a chain of three daycares in the Omaha metro area, approximately two years ago is having an influence on Nebraska state law.
KETV.com
Minute-by-minute timeline of the active shooter incident at an Omaha Target
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released a minute-by-minute timeline of theactive shooter incident at a Target store earlier this week. Joseph Jones, 32, fired at least eight rounds inside the store — he had an AR-15-style rifle and 13 loaded rifle magazines in his possession. The entire ordeal...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Kamp Blackstone
OMAHA, Neb. — Kamp Blackstone is an immersive bar experience surrounded by handcrafted food concepts. See what's on the menu here.
KETV.com
After a 'difficult week,' Omaha police officers receive dose of comfort
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers received a dose of comfort from some furry friends Thursday. A pair of Golden Retrievers from Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry visited officers. "During a difficult week, they helped provide the perfect boost for our officers," the Omaha Police Department wrote...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
KETV.com
Shine the Light on Hunger campaign concludes, announces grand total donations
OMAHA, Neb. — On Thursday, Food Bank for the Heartland announced it's getting 12 million meals donated through the "Shine the Light on Hunger" campaign. That beats how many donations they raised last year by 3 million. Food Bank for the Heartland says in their service area, food insecurity...
1011now.com
Beatrice couple receives car from stranger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says
LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
siouxlandnews.com
UPDATE: The West Omaha Target has reopened
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2/2/23: The West Omaha Target has reopened, and drive-up services will resume on Friday. Omaha Police have identified the man who brought a loaded AR-15 to a west Omaha Target on Tuesday as 32-year-old Joseph Jones. Police say Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela's...
KETV.com
Project Harmony speaks on aftermath of Target Shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Emotions may still be running high as a result of theWest Omaha Target shooting Tuesday afternoon. Project Harmony said employees, customers, witnesses and law enforcement alike could face impacts on their mental health after this traumatic event. The Omaha Police Department is recommending victims seek professional...
KETV.com
Sarpy County sheriff details interactions with Target shooter, including confiscating a gun
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Questions continue about how Joseph Jones was able to obtain the AR-15-style rifle he used when heopened fire in a Target on Tuesday. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis gave KETV NewsWatch 7 insight into the four encounters his department had with Jones and his family since 2017.
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate back in custody after Omaha accident
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing in November 2022 has been found and taken into custody after an accident in Omaha. Officials said 38-year-old Robert Moss was found after he was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident near 24th St. and Farnam St. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center and was charged for possession of a stolen vehicle.
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
FBI Omaha warns of increase in sextortion cases targeting children and teens
On Thursday, the FBI's Field Office in Omaha drew attention to a growing threat against children and teens in our area.
News Channel Nebraska
Retired deputy passes away
PRINCETON, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Monday. The Sheriff's Office said that Albert L. Cherry died on Monday at 79 years old after having battled cancer for several years. Cherry had been a Boone County Deputy Sheriff before going to...
KETV.com
'I just really appreciate the help': Mother thanks Target employee who helped her
OMAHA, Neb. — Police believe 250 people were in the store when the shooting started. All of them have a story. We're hearing two more. As a customer and an employee came back for their belongings Wednesday. Those two stories actually intertwine. One is a local mom who was...
Find entertainment this weekend with these affordable and free local events
Whether it's enjoying the outdoors or finding indoor activities, find your source of entertainment for this weekend with these local, affordable and free events.
