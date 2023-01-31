ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Project Harmony hosting event for those impacted by Target shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — If you or someone you know is impacted by the Omaha target shooting, Project Harmony could help. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, mental health professionals will be at the Project Harmony location on 120th and Q streets. There, people can get access to a variety of resources,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha behavioral health group talks treatment for troubled teens

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV Investigates reported on a 15-year-old boy accused of trying to light women on fire outside Westroads mall — he's charged as a juvenile, so we're not releasing his name. Court records show he'd spent the better part of a year getting help for his...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

After a 'difficult week,' Omaha police officers receive dose of comfort

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers received a dose of comfort from some furry friends Thursday. A pair of Golden Retrievers from Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry visited officers. "During a difficult week, they helped provide the perfect boost for our officers," the Omaha Police Department wrote...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Beatrice couple receives car from stranger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
BEATRICE, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says

LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

UPDATE: The West Omaha Target has reopened

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2/2/23: The West Omaha Target has reopened, and drive-up services will resume on Friday. Omaha Police have identified the man who brought a loaded AR-15 to a west Omaha Target on Tuesday as 32-year-old Joseph Jones. Police say Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela's...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Project Harmony speaks on aftermath of Target Shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — Emotions may still be running high as a result of theWest Omaha Target shooting Tuesday afternoon. Project Harmony said employees, customers, witnesses and law enforcement alike could face impacts on their mental health after this traumatic event. The Omaha Police Department is recommending victims seek professional...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate back in custody after Omaha accident

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing in November 2022 has been found and taken into custody after an accident in Omaha. Officials said 38-year-old Robert Moss was found after he was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident near 24th St. and Farnam St. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center and was charged for possession of a stolen vehicle.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Retired deputy passes away

PRINCETON, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Monday. The Sheriff's Office said that Albert L. Cherry died on Monday at 79 years old after having battled cancer for several years. Cherry had been a Boone County Deputy Sheriff before going to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

