NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
#1 High School football recruit in the Nation commits to South Carolina
WE HAVE THE #1 PLAYER EVERY COLLEGE TEAM WANTS.... DC NATIVE AND ARCHBISHOP CARROLL STAR - NYCK HARBOR.
Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate
The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight
College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit
Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
All-American Punter, Kicker Announces Major Commitment
One of the top special teams players in the 2023 recruiting class announced his commitment on Wednesday. Gabe Russo, who is an Under Armour All-American, announced a commitment to Auburn as a PWO (preferred walk-on). That came after he got a scholarship offer from Kentucky. ...
National Signing Day 2023: Where Mississippi's top prospects are headed
JACKSON — It's National Signing Day for football, and several of Mississippi's brightest stars have declared where they will play their college ball. Here's a look at some of Mississippi's highest-profile recruits who made their choices final Wednesday. Editor's note: Scroll down for Juco Signees. ...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
Nyckoles Harbor chooses South Carolina: Nation's No. 1 athlete commits on national television
Nyckoles Harbor, the nation's No. 1 athlete, is headed to South Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound five-star edge rusher chose the Gamecocks over Oregon in a nationally televised announcement at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C. The decision Wednesday morning came after ...
Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date
The Crimson Tide is among the final six teams for the No. 1 player in the state and No. 5 point guard in the country for the Class of 2024.
Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nebraska Culture
For better or worse, Nebraska is in many ways an old-school football program and that's exactly the type of staff Matt Rhule says he's assembled in Lincoln. Saying during Wednesday's media session (via Lauren Michelson): To me, great teams are built on 2 things: relationships and standards. We have ...
Florida signs 4-star OT commit on national signing day
Florida signed all 20 of its commits at the time during the early signing period, but the class has undergone a few changes since then. As many Gators fans know, blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada never made it to campus after signing his letter of intent and eventually asked for his release from the program. He signed with Arizona State on national signing day, but Florida brought in a four-star offensive lineman to keep the class at 20 signees.
Longtime ESPN College Football Personality Joins Fox Sports
A former ESPN college football analyst has officially joined FOX Sports. Chris Fallica, who's known as "The Bear" to a lot of college football fans, joined the network on Wednesday afternoon. He even went on Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd to give an idea of what he will be doing for the ...
What Nyckoles Harbor said on ESPN after his commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football
Just moments ago, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor made his public pledge to the South Carolina football program. Not long later, his National Letter of Intent came through and he officially became a Gamecock. Before that though, there were anxious moments. It was thought to be Oregon late last night and...
