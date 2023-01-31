ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 Homes in 100 Days; sharing the Better Together host family experience

FORT MYERS, Fla.— Better Together visited the ABC7 studio to explain the process of becoming a host family.

Today we talked about the success of the hosting program and its direct impact on families and the community, serving more than 4,000 children and keeping 98% of families together.

Countless factors may impact a parent’s ability to provide a safe home for their child. Yet, the need for foster care can be prevented in many cases.

Better Together is seeking 100 families in the first 100 days of 2023 to provide children with a temporary loving home while their parents get back on their feet.

For more information, visit Better Together and scroll down to find information on becoming a host family.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

