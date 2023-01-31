ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz Chisholm Takes Batting Practice in Air Jordan Sneakers

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm took batting practice in Air Jordan sneakers.

It has been an eventful offseason for Jazz Chisholm. After the MLB All-Star missed most of last year with a back injury, he has grabbed headlines throughout the winter months.

First, it was reported that Miami is moving Chisholm from second base to center field. Then, yesterday, the video game franchise MLB The Show announced Chisolm is their newest cover athlete. Best of all, the 24-year-old recently shared a video of himself taking batting practice where he was absolutely raking.

In the brief Instagram video, Chisholm can be seen training in a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. Chisholm is a Nike-sponsored athlete and well-documented sneakerhead. The charismatic star often wears rare sneakers to the ballpark on game days and even more exclusive cleats on the field.

The old-school basketball shoes Chisholm wore in the video are equally difficult for the average consumer to find at the retail price. Below is everything fans need to know about Chisholm's kicks.

Air Jordan 1

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 1.

Nike

Chisholm worked out in the Air Jordan 1 High in the 'University Blue' colorway. The shoes were released in March 2021 for $170. The shoes quickly sold out and now have an average resale price of $422, according to StockX .

The 'University Blue' colorway features a white leather upper with black Swoosh logos and laces. Additionally, the light blue overlays and outsoles are a nod to Michael Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Understandably, most fans cannot and will not spend above retail price for sneakers (no matter how cool they look). Luckily, several versions of the Air Jordan 1 are available at retail price on Nike's website .

The start of the 2023 MLB season cannot get here soon enough. After all the hype Chisholm has received this winter, all eyes will be on the rising star as he makes his return to the field. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

