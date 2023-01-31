Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Pro-tenant Councilwoman ousted in Downey recall
DOWNEY – In Downey’s first recall election in city history, Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez was successfully ousted from office by the voters of District 3. This was their second attempt to recall her. Early results from the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office showed Alvarez overwhelmingly behind in the polls,...
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Will the “real” Holly Mitchell please stand up on Sheriff Luna’s performance thus far?
I mean it’s too tempting with Karen Bass catching heat for her ” glowing” support in support of a new 5-year contract with controversial ” LAPD” Police Chief Michel Moore I find it highly curious that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Holly Mitchell hasn’t reached the same height in her vocal and public support in the newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna as all metrics show that Robert Luna isn’t ready for prime time.
2urbangirls.com
LA Council approves South LA hotel over community objections
LOS ANGELES – The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing.
2urbangirls.com
LA Council approves one-month grace period for tenants behind on rent
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part of...
2urbangirls.com
Initiative making it harder to increase taxes qualifies for Nov. 2024 ballot
LOS ANGELES – An initiative that would make it harder to raise taxes has qualified for the November 2024 ballot, Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber announced Wednesday. What supporters have dubbed “The Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act,” would require voter approval for new or increased taxes enacted by the Legislature and increase the threshold for voter approval of local special taxes to two-thirds.
2urbangirls.com
Councilman announces fence around local park will be removed
LOS ANGELES – A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto- Martinez announced Thursday. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles receives $60M in federal funds to address homelessness
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles received $60 million in federal funding Thursday to address homelessness as part of what officials described as a first-of-its-kind grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding will go to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which coordinates services for the...
2urbangirls.com
LA councilwoman suggests spending $39 million on undeveloped land in Bel-Air
LOS ANGELES – City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel-Air neighborhood, according to a motion. The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up...
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Orange County
DANA POINT, Calif. – A bicyclist died at a hospital after being struck by a car and stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point Wednesday, according to a broadcast report. The collision occurred at about 3 p.m. at Crown Valley Parkway and Pacific Coast Highway, Orange...
2urbangirls.com
USPS in Los Angeles seeking to fill immediate openings for Carriers
LOS ANGELES – As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, in-person job fairs will be held at the Los Angeles District Office during the month of February. The available...
2urbangirls.com
Man convicted of molesting five children in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor...
2urbangirls.com
Metro plans mass expansion of digital billboards throughout South LA
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced plans to generate revenue by placing nearly 100 digital billboards throughout the Los Angeles area that critics find harmful to drivers. The agency’s transit communications and advertising program, approved last week by Metro’s board of directors, would bring digital signs to...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man arrested in connection with bicyclists death in Orange County
DANA POINT, Calif. – A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — a Laguna Beach doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital.
2urbangirls.com
Moreno Valley women sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $1.1 million in unemployment benefits
LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County woman was sentenced today to 54 months in federal prison for her role as an organizer and leader of an extensive conspiracy that defrauded California’s unemployment insurance benefits program out of more than $1.1 million. Catrina Gipson, 47, of Moreno Valley, was...
2urbangirls.com
93.5 KDAY Krush Groove festival returns to Inglewood’s Kia Forum April 22
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – 93.5 KDAY has announced the return of their annual Krush Groove concert that will return to Inglewood’s Kia Forum April 22. The lineup includes headliners Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Fat Joe, E-40, Too $hort, Warren G, Dogg Pound, and Glasses Malone. @2urbangirls @Snoop Dogg gives a shout...
2urbangirls.com
Man dies from propane exposure in LA area
VENICE, Calif. – A man in his 70s who appeared to be homeless was found dead Wednesday evening inside a vehicle in Venice with several small camping-style propane bottles. Firefighters were called 8:42 p.m. to 601 Venice Blvd., near Abbott Kinney Boulevard, regarding a person suffering from a medical condition and upon their arrival, they found the man, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
2urbangirls.com
Juice bar chain pays $175,000 to settle federal discrimination claims
LOS ANGELES – A juice and sandwich bar chain with stores in West Hollywood, Brentwood, and Glendale will pay $715,000 to settle a federal allegation of discrimination filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency announced Thursday. According to the filing, since at least June 2017, Joe...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at LA area mall leaves teen dead, another injured
MONTCLAIR, Calif. – A shooting at the Montclair Mall has left a teen dead, according to authorities. Detectives with the Montclair Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Montclair mall located at 5060 N. Montclair Plaza Ln at about 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally stabbed at Metro station
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was stabbed to death at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Station. Officers were sent to the station at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and found the mortally wounded man lying near an escalator. Adrian Alberto Casillas,...
Comments / 0