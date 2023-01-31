Read full article on original website
WIBW
Police searching for Bosco, a stolen dog
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities are seeking assistance in locating a stolen bloodhound. Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced that Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, was stolen from a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on January 28, 2023. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers,...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest one robbery suspect, searching for other
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for an outstanding robbery suspect. The Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Munoz, 24, is wanted in connection to a Shawnee Co. Robbery this weekend. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Munoz should contact the case’s detective at 785-251-2224 or Stephanie.Dickens@snco.us, the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200, or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
WIBW
Competency exam ordered for Wanamaker assault suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of assaulting several people at stores and in traffic along Wanamaker Rd. will undergo a competency exam. Zunzella McBride’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday was put on hold when the judge granted the defense’s request for the order. Prosecutors did not object.
KCTV 5
Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case. In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an...
Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
WIBW
Lawrence, McFarland men arrested after dispute leads to shots fired
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Lawrence and one from McFarland are both behind bars after an early-morning family dispute led to shots fired in southwest Douglas Co. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Feb. 5, officials arrested two men - Chandlor Saber Matney, 24, of McFarland, and Dalton Vale Turner, 20, of Lawrence - after an alleged early-morning family dispute led to gunshots being fired. It said two people suffered gunshot wounds during the incident in the southwestern part of the county.
KMBC.com
Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary Leavenworth
An inmate died Wednesday morning at the United States Penitentiary Leavenworth.
KMBC.com
Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases
LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
Topeka man arrested for attempted murder, setting fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday. Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges: Topeka police officers were […]
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
WIBW
New information released in 2017 Neosho Rapids human remains case
NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified. Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.
One person arrested for Topeka murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested on a murder charge in Topeka. Topeka Police arrested Skyler J.M. Wilson for first degree murder of 48-year-old Jason Jeremy Neal of Topeka. Officers were dispatched just after 9 a.m. Jan. 28 in reference to a medical emergency at the 400 block of SW Tyler St. Upon […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Two people shot, seriously injured in southwestern Douglas County
Two people suffered gunshot wounds during a disturbance at a home in southwestern Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 900 block of East 543 Road, scanner reports indicated. “Deputies were dispatched to the residence at 2:10...
Suspect in custody following standoff with Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Missouri police have taken one person in custody following a standoff that lasted for several hours Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of Wallace Ave, which is near I-435 and E Winner Road, for reported sounds of gunshots. Once on scene officers […]
Police identify Topeka shooting victim
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
KCPD ends in standoff with suspect accused of firing shots inside home
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a standoff with a suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots inside a home on Thursday afternoon.
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KVOE
Charges filed in Lyon County contraband case
A preliminary hearing is coming later this month in a Lyon County contraband case. Prosecutors have charged Rhett William Barker with one county of trafficking contraband, in this case methamphetamine liquid and a syringe, to the Lyon County Jail after an alleged incident late last month. Barker has also been charged with meth and paraphernalia possession.
