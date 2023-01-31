Read full article on original website
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million sold
Man Drops Off Deceased Animal/Human Remains At Police Station Then Leaves
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno Valley
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
2urbangirls.com
SuperLotto jackpot grows to $30 million
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a convenience store in...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
texasbreaking.com
Stay Up-to-Date: The Simple and Convenient Way to Check Your California Inflation Relief Payment
California has been offering Middle-Class Tax Refunds (MCTR) to residents since October 2022. The one-time payments were created to help ease the burden of inflation and as of January 13, more than 16 million have been issued according to the Franchise Tax Board. However, there are still more than a million eligible residents who may be waiting for their checks, which can be for as much as $1,050.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Final wave of refund payments worth up to $1,050 to be issued within 12 days
California taxpayers only need to wait less than two weeks before the final wave of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund is paid out to all recipients. These payments have been issued to eligible California residents since October of last year, with all of the recipients being taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave of payments, which will be paid to all recipients by Feb. 14, will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
mix96sac.com
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
Your $1,050 payment from the state is likely coming in the next two weeks
Have you receive your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California? If you still have not yet gotten your payment, you might be waiting until February to receive it. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card.
KCRA.com
No Powerball jackpot winner tonight, but $4 million ticket sold in Southern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While no one hit the Powerball jackpot Monday evening, one person in Southern California who came close enough bagged themselves a nearly $4 million winning ticket. At the Arco AMP PM on 16120 Slover Ave. in Fontana, a customer won a ticket that matched every number...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
California witness describes diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
A California witness at Vista reported watching a diamond-shaped object with a low hum directly overhead at 9:45 p.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ksro.com
California Ending Covid Vaccine Mandate for Kids at End of February
California is ending the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for kids. According to EdSource, a nonprofit education reporting organization, when the Covid-19 state of emergency ends on February 28th, so does the plan to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for children. The mandate was expected to begin as early as July 1st. The California Department of Public Health says if anything changes regarding K-12 immunizations, it will be addressed through the legislative process.
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
Silicon Valley
A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter
Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
2urbangirls.com
LA councilwoman suggests spending $39 million on undeveloped land in Bel-Air
LOS ANGELES – City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel-Air neighborhood, according to a motion. The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up...
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
Will you have to pay taxes on the California Middle Class Tax Refund you received? Maybe
"I would hope and imagine that the IRS within the next month would come out with some ruling," said one IRS enrolled agent.
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s storms are gone. Here’s how much water we flushed to the Pacific.
California’s mandated first flush of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in January resulted in the vast majority of incoming Delta water being sent out into the San Francisco Bay. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the month of January revealed that more than 90 percent of all water...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
