9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
How to find Black-owned businesses in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States has been growing recent years and Sacramento’s businesses are among those swelling numbers. Between 2018 and 2020 the United States Census Bureau recorded an increase of 16,367 Black- owned businesses across the country. To help customers know which businesses are Black-owned the Sacramento Black […]
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
Freezing temperatures continue in Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Thursday morning saw some of the coldest weather in the Sacramento area so far this week with temperatures in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service. – Video above: Second snow survey of the season Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto each plummeted to 32 degrees compared to Wednesday’s morning temperatures of 37 […]
KTVU FOX 2
'We could have died:' Siblings describe Tesla spontaneously combusting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Mystery still surrounds the apparent spontaneous combustion of a Tesla Model S on a Sacramento freeway over the weekend. But in an interview with KCRA, siblings Sunit and Dilpreet Mayall described the terrifying moments their car's battery component suddenly burst into flames on Saturday about 4 p.m. driving eastbound on Highway 50.
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 1/31/23
After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
KCRA.com
'We appreciate you': Tyre Nichols' siblings in Sacramento thank hundreds of supporters at skate park vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Monday night at Regency Community Skate Park in North Natomas fora vigil for Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old, who was fatally beaten by police in Memphis, grew up in Sacramento and was a student in the Twin Rivers Unified School District. His friends and family...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
Mayor Darrell Steinberg is piloting a reparations program for Black Sacramento residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, the California Reparations Task Force held meetings in San Diego. During the hearings, Sacramento’s mayoral team discussed their reparations pilot project. Sacramento is following suit as cities across the country are starting to push for reparations at a local level including San Francisco,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
Growing Sacramento homeless crisis producing bigger impact on local firefighters
SACRAMENTO — A machete attack and a fire captain punched in the face — it's what Sacramento Metro Fire is facing with a growing homeless crisis.They say their jobs are getting more and more dangerous.Squatters in vacant buildings are responsible for fires causing millions in damage.Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said his agency responded to more than 2,500 fire incidents last year directly related to homeless encampments or people experiencing homelessness.Of those fires, 27 were at commercial structures or homes. Wilbourn said they have had an issue with the homeless tampering with fire suppression systems to wash clothes. This has...
Sacramento African American Experience Project to highlight Black history
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials are reaching out to the public to tell their family history and stories for Black History Month. The “African American Experience Project” is collecting oral histories, documents and pictures to capture and share Black history in Sacramento. The project organizers are hosting an event Friday to give a chance for the public to share their experiences and stories.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA
The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex
SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Double Fatality Accident After Driver Runs Red Light
Driver Runs Red Light, Leading to a Double Fatality Accident. A double fatality accident occurred in South Sacramento recently after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle, which was pushed into a Ford van. The accident happened at the Florin Road intersection with French Road a little after 10:15 p.m. When the driver, who was in a Toyota, ran the light, he hit a Nissan driven by a Sacramento woman, Stephanie Phan Ha, age 49. A passenger in the vehicle was Linh Phan, age 42. Both women died as a result of the collision.
USPS worker robbed in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, a report of a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service being robbed came into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service around 2 p.m. The call reported the mail carrier being robbed on New Bedford Court in Vallejo. Two suspects stole postal keys from the carrier, according to officials. The […]
CHP: Pedestrian killed trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento
The Latest — Friday, Feb. 3: 2:45 p.m. On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amarjit Sanghera, 53, of Elk Grove. Original Story Below: (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a person died while trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento Thursday evening. According to the CHP, the person […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality
Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Reported Sacramento DUI Driver Injures Two Minors
A reported DUI driver on January 29 struck a total of six vehicles, three moving and the others parked, resulting in injuries to two minors. The collisions occurred along Fulton Avenue between La Mesa Way and Hernando Road. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that two children were hospitalized after the crash.
