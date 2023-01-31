Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Mayor Lungo-Koehn delivers the 2023 State of the City AddressThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Woburn schools canceled for a 5th day despite ‘significant progress’ between teachers’ union, city
Despite the progress that was made during Thursday night’s contract negotiations between the Woburn Teachers Association and the city, an agreement still wasn’t made, causing the city’s schools to be closed on Friday. “Significant progress was made on the teachers’ contract from today’s negotiation talks,” said WTA...
As Woburn teachers’ strike enters 4th day, parents stand right behind them in support
Thursday marks the fourth straight day that school has been canceled for Woburn students as the city’s teachers continue to strike for a new contract, even after a $40,000 fine from the state. On Wednesday afternoon, Superior Court Judge Maureen Mulligan ordered a court injunction that would fine the...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed from liquor store
February started off strong for Massachusetts State Lottery players, with one lottery player claiming a $1 million scratch ticket they purchased from a liquor store on the first day of the month. The $1 million prize was claimed from a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket. The winner purchased their ticket...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy arraignment date set on charges of killing 3 children
A court date is now set for Lindsay Clancy, 32, as she continues to recover in a Boston hospital after an alleged suicide attempt on the night of the killings of her three young children, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following...
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
Worcester teen lacking stable home joins call for affordable housing
A 15-year-old experiencing housing insecurity was among several Worcester residents Tuesday who described the housing crisis in the city. The teen, who only self-identified as River and uses they/them pronouns, told the crowd gathered at a committee meeting to discuss a proposed inclusionary zoning ordinance that it is hard to go to high school not knowing if they have a place to go home to.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Lawrence man wins $1 million prize
A Lawrence man won a $1 million scratch ticket from a local meat market on Jan. 23, 2023. Carmelo Diaz Valentin won the “Millions” $30 instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Valentin said he bought his ticket at the Gigante Meat Market located at 139...
Charles Brant, of Boylston, sentenced in crash that killed Grafton man Edward Geddis
The sister-in-law of a Grafton man who was hit and killed when crossing Boylston Street in a wheelchair in Worcester in February 2022 told the Boylston man pleading guilty to the hit and run that she hopes the man turns his life around. “There is hope,” she told the Bolyston...
Dorchester teens accused getting in knife fight at playground arraigned
An 18-year-old and 15-year-old from Dorchester were arraigned on Tuesday after officials charged them in connection with stabbings during a fight on Monday afternoon. Deionte Wall, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were each arraigned on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife in these instances, due to a bloody fight that broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy on Monday. The sixth-through-12th-grade pilot school is located in the Dorchester neighborhood.
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
Maynard police’s newest comfort dog Otis to support local students’ wellbeing
On Thursday, the Maynard police department announced their newest recruit would be a 10-week-old chocolate lab named Otis. Starting on Feb. 8, Otis will join the Maynard police department’s comfort dog program. During his time at the program, Otis will be working in the local public schools with School Resource Officer Allison McCann, the Maynard police said.
911 ‘swatting’ prank sparks heavy Groveland police response, investigation
A 911 call found to be a hoax prompted Groveland police to launch an investigation after the call resulted in a massive police presence on Marjorie Street Wednesday. Groveland police are investigating the incident as an act of “swatting,” or a “deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response (often a SWAT team) from a law enforcement agency to a target’s residence or place of work to harass and intimidate them,” as defined by the Anti-Defamation League.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Jan. 22-29
A house in Worcester that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $353,783, $223 per square foot.
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
Cold Case: Hampden DA hopes ‘Boston’ shirt will help solve 1993 slaying of Holly Piirainen in Brimfield
SPRINGFIELD — Holly Piirainen would have celebrated her 40th birthday last month, had her life not been snatched away by a killer yet to be identified. The 10-year-old was last seen leaving her grandparents’ cottage in Sturbridge in 1993, as she and her younger brother walked a short distance to visit with a neighbor’s new puppies on a late morning in early August. The boy returned a short time later, investigators have said. When Holly didn’t return, their father went looking for her. All he found initially was one of her sneakers abandoned on the side of the road.
N.H. state trooper injured after cruiser was hit by pickup truck on I-93
On Wednesday night, a New Hampshire state police trooper was injured after his cruiser was hit by a pickup truck on the I-93 Southbound ramp in Hooksett. Around 7:51 p.m., first responders received a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a New Hampshire State Police cruiser, the New Hampshire State Police said. Upon arrival, first responders found that the trooper was in the right lane of Hooksett Road with his emergency blue lights activated. The police state that the trooper was investigating a separate motor vehicle crash until he was struck from behind. The trooper was inside the cruiser with the driver of the vehicle from the first crash Joyce Walton, 76, of Manchester.
Nicholas O’Neil of Tewksbury pleads guilty to robbing Santander Bank
A Tewksbury man Wednesday pleaded guilty to charges of robbing a Santander Bank in 2020 when authorities say he demanded money from a teller using a written note. Nicholas O’Neil, 39, made the plea in Boston federal court for his role in stealing cash at a Tewksbury branch of the bank, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ Office. O’Neil is scheduled for sentencing on June 5.
Boland’s in Worcester to celebrate opening Saturday with relative of Tobias Boland
The below-freezing forecast isn’t stopping Boland’s Bar from celebrating its grand opening Saturday. A lot of people have already confirmed their attendance, according to owner Stephen Porter, including a relative of the bar’s namesake, Tobias Boland, who’s traveling from out of state. Boland was an Irish...
Emerson College student found dead in Little Building dorm room, police say
Boston police found an Emerson College student dead in a dorm room Friday morning, according to law enforcement and college officials. A Boston Police Department spokesperson said officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. for a “death investigation” and a “report of a person found unviable” at 80 Boylston St. Top college officials later confirmed the student’s death.
