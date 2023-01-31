ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Worcester teen lacking stable home joins call for affordable housing

A 15-year-old experiencing housing insecurity was among several Worcester residents Tuesday who described the housing crisis in the city. The teen, who only self-identified as River and uses they/them pronouns, told the crowd gathered at a committee meeting to discuss a proposed inclusionary zoning ordinance that it is hard to go to high school not knowing if they have a place to go home to.
WORCESTER, MA
Dorchester teens accused getting in knife fight at playground arraigned

An 18-year-old and 15-year-old from Dorchester were arraigned on Tuesday after officials charged them in connection with stabbings during a fight on Monday afternoon. Deionte Wall, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were each arraigned on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife in these instances, due to a bloody fight that broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy on Monday. The sixth-through-12th-grade pilot school is located in the Dorchester neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
911 ‘swatting’ prank sparks heavy Groveland police response, investigation

A 911 call found to be a hoax prompted Groveland police to launch an investigation after the call resulted in a massive police presence on Marjorie Street Wednesday. Groveland police are investigating the incident as an act of “swatting,” or a “deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response (often a SWAT team) from a law enforcement agency to a target’s residence or place of work to harass and intimidate them,” as defined by the Anti-Defamation League.
GROVELAND, MA
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
Cold Case: Hampden DA hopes ‘Boston’ shirt will help solve 1993 slaying of Holly Piirainen in Brimfield

SPRINGFIELD — Holly Piirainen would have celebrated her 40th birthday last month, had her life not been snatched away by a killer yet to be identified. The 10-year-old was last seen leaving her grandparents’ cottage in Sturbridge in 1993, as she and her younger brother walked a short distance to visit with a neighbor’s new puppies on a late morning in early August. The boy returned a short time later, investigators have said. When Holly didn’t return, their father went looking for her. All he found initially was one of her sneakers abandoned on the side of the road.
BRIMFIELD, MA
N.H. state trooper injured after cruiser was hit by pickup truck on I-93

On Wednesday night, a New Hampshire state police trooper was injured after his cruiser was hit by a pickup truck on the I-93 Southbound ramp in Hooksett. Around 7:51 p.m., first responders received a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a New Hampshire State Police cruiser, the New Hampshire State Police said. Upon arrival, first responders found that the trooper was in the right lane of Hooksett Road with his emergency blue lights activated. The police state that the trooper was investigating a separate motor vehicle crash until he was struck from behind. The trooper was inside the cruiser with the driver of the vehicle from the first crash Joyce Walton, 76, of Manchester.
HOOKSETT, NH
Nicholas O’Neil of Tewksbury pleads guilty to robbing Santander Bank

A Tewksbury man Wednesday pleaded guilty to charges of robbing a Santander Bank in 2020 when authorities say he demanded money from a teller using a written note. Nicholas O’Neil, 39, made the plea in Boston federal court for his role in stealing cash at a Tewksbury branch of the bank, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ Office. O’Neil is scheduled for sentencing on June 5.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Emerson College student found dead in Little Building dorm room, police say

Boston police found an Emerson College student dead in a dorm room Friday morning, according to law enforcement and college officials. A Boston Police Department spokesperson said officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. for a “death investigation” and a “report of a person found unviable” at 80 Boylston St. Top college officials later confirmed the student’s death.
BOSTON, MA
